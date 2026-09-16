Wiregrass Names DeAndre Johnson Adult Education Teacher of the Year

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VALDOSTA — Wiregrass names DeAndre Johnson its 2026–2027 Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — September 14, 2026 — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is proud to announce DeAndre Johnson as the 2026–2027 Wiregrass Adult Education Outstanding Teacher of the Year (OTOY).

The Outstanding Teacher of the Year competition is hosted by the Technical College System of Georgia’s Office of Adult Education and recognizes exceptional instructors who demonstrate a strong commitment to student achievement, academic excellence, and the mission of adult education. Local nominees were selected based on performance metrics from the previous year.

Johnson serves as a full-time Adult Education instructor at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Valdosta Campus Adult Education site. His selection recognizes his dedication to helping adult learners overcome barriers, reach their educational goals, and create new opportunities for themselves and their families.

“DeAndre represents the very best of what Adult Education is all about — meeting students where they are, believing in their potential, and helping them take the next step toward a brighter future,” said President DeAnnia Clements. “We are extremely proud of him and look forward to having him represent Wiregrass at the state competition.”

Wiregrass Adult Education was represented by an outstanding group of instructors during this year’s competition. Nominees included Joan Duffie of Irwin County; Renee Elliott, Krista Spires, and Sandra Scurry of Coffee County; DeAndre Johnson of Lowndes County; Brianna Gillis of Atkinson County; and Joy Newbern of Berrien County.

As Wiregrass’ OTOY winner, Johnson will now advance to the state Outstanding Teacher of the Year competition in Atlanta in March, which will be held in conjunction with the Technical College System of Georgia’s EAGLE competition.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s Adult Education program provides educational opportunities designed to help individuals strengthen academic skills, earn high school equivalency credentials, prepare for postsecondary education and training, and develop skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce.

For more information about Adult Education opportunities at Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, visit the college’s website www.wiregrass.edu or contact the Adult Education program.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College, a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia, serves an 11-county service area in South Georgia. The college provides career-focused education, workforce development, adult education, and economic development opportunities designed to prepare students for successful careers while supporting the workforce needs of the communities it serves.