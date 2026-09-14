Turner Center Seeks Community Input to Shape Future Arts Programming

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VALDOSTA – Turner Center seeks community feedback to help shape future arts, events, outreach, and programming.

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VALDOSTA – The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts is inviting patrons, artists, families, community members and friends of the arts to participate in a new survey aimed at helping shape the future of arts and cultural programming in Valdosta and the surrounding region.

The Turner Center Community & Patron Survey gives participants an opportunity to share what they value most about the organization, what they would like to see more or less of, and how the Turner Center can better serve the community.

“We want to hear directly from the people who experience and support the Turner Center,” said Sementha Mathews, Ph.D., executive director of the Turner Center for the Arts.

Mathews said the organization’s campus has grown significantly in recent years, creating an opportunity to gather feedback from Valdosta, Lowndes County, South Georgia, North Florida and visitors to the area.

The brief survey asks participants about their experiences with Turner Center exhibitions, classes, performances, special events, educational programs and the growing campus.

Participants may also provide ideas for future programs, events and experiences.

The survey is part of the Turner Center’s ongoing efforts to evaluate its programs, engage the community and plan for future growth.

Feedback will help inform the organization’s 2027–2032 Strategic Plan and guide decisions involving programming, accessibility, outreach, partnerships and audience development.

The Turner Center recently expanded its campus with the opening of the Meta Shaw Coleman Children’s Imagination Station, a 10,000-square-foot STEAM-focused facility designed to connect children and families with creativity, innovation and potential career pathways.

The expanded campus provides additional opportunities for people of all ages to participate in arts and educational experiences.

“We are building a campus that belongs to the community,” Mathews said.

She encouraged people who visit the galleries, attend concerts, take classes, bring children to the Imagination Station, participate in ARToberfest or enjoy the Art Park to share their thoughts.

The survey is open to everyone, including people who have never previously visited the Turner Center.

Responses will help the organization better understand community interests, measure satisfaction, identify opportunities for improvement and plan future programming.

The Turner Center Community & Patron Survey is available at turnercenter.org/tca-survey and will remain open through Sept. 28, 2026.

More information about the Turner Center for the Arts is available at turnercenter.org or by calling 229-247-2487.