VSU’s Ellis Heath Presents Economic Forecast to Georgia Peanut Leaders

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VALDOSTA – VSU economist Ellis Heath presented a macroeconomic outlook to Georgia peanut industry leaders.

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VALDOSTA – Dr. Ellis Heath, professor of economics and head of the Department of Economics and Finance at Valdosta State University, recently presented a macroeconomic outlook to peanut industry leaders during the 2026 Pre-Harvest Meeting of the American Peanut Shellers Association and National Peanut Buying Points Association.

The meeting was held in Leesburg and brought together approximately 150 members of Georgia’s peanut community, including producers, industry professionals, business leaders and other stakeholders.

It was Heath’s first invitation to develop and present an economic perspective for the two organizations.

“Georgia’s economy depends on strong industries and the communities they support,” Heath said. “Knowing that my research can provide useful insight for industry leaders, policymakers, and others makes the work meaningful.”

Heath described the opportunity as both rewarding and humbling, adding that he was proud to provide data and analysis that could help strengthen an industry important to Georgia’s economy.

The annual Pre-Harvest Meeting is considered a significant gathering for the peanut industry, giving leaders an opportunity to discuss issues and conditions affecting the upcoming harvest.

Heath shared the stage with U.S. Rep. Sanford Bishop Jr., U.S. Peanut Federation President Bob Redding, Peanut Institute Director of Research and Nutrition Dr. Samara Sterling, Southeast Regional Climate Center Director Dr. Charles E. Konrad and USDA Agricultural Marketing Service federal program manager Bryan Lawson.

“The significance of the Pre-Harvest meeting extends well beyond the peanut industry itself,” Heath said. “Peanuts are the cornerstone of Georgia’s agriculture and an important contributor to the state’s economy.”

Heath also noted Georgia’s major role in the global peanut market and the importance of the industry to agricultural exports.

VSU’s Department of Economics and Finance works to connect academic expertise with economic issues affecting Georgia businesses, agricultural producers and communities.

Heath is frequently asked to provide independent economic forecasts and analysis designed to help leaders understand market conditions, anticipate challenges and make informed decisions.

More information about Valdosta State University’s College of Business Administration is available at valdosta.edu/colleges/business/.