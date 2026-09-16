LeAnne McCall Receives Inaugural Lowndes Legacy Leadership Award

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PHOTO: Sandra Wilcher names LeAnna McCall the inaugural Lowndes Legacy Leadership Award Winner.

LOWNDES CO. — Superintendent Sandra Wilcher announces a new leadership award honoring longtime educator LeAnne McCall.

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Lowndes County Schools introduced its highest leadership honor during the July 20 meeting of the Lowndes County Board of Education as Superintendent Sandra Wilcher announced the creation of the Lowndes Legacy Leadership Award. The new award recognizes individuals whose vision, service, and unwavering commitment have left a lasting impact on students, staff, schools, and the community.

Recipients of the Lowndes Legacy Leadership Award exemplify the values of integrity, excellence, innovation, and servant leadership while leaving a legacy that extends beyond their own role to strengthen public education for future generations. Through their dedication, they have helped shape the culture, inspire others, and build a stronger One Lowndes. The award celebrates leaders whose influence is measured not only by what they accomplished, but by the lives they changed and the enduring legacy they leave behind.

Wilcher also announced Mrs. LeAnne McCall as the inaugural recipient of the Lowndes Legacy Leadership Award in recognition of her outstanding leadership, dedicated service to Lowndes County Schools, and lasting impact on public education across Georgia.

The award recognizes not only McCall’s distinguished career in the district, but also her exceptional service as the 2025–2026 President of the Georgia Association of Secondary School Principals (GASSP). Serving as GASSP President is one of the highest leadership roles for secondary school administrators in Georgia. Throughout her term, she represented principals from every corner of the state, advocated for excellence in education, supported the professional growth of school leaders, and helped shape the future of secondary education. Her leadership elevated not only the profession but also the reputation of Lowndes County Schools as a district committed to educational excellence.

McCall’s statewide leadership was built upon nearly three decades of dedicated service in education. She began her career in 1997 and joined Lowndes County Schools in 2008 as an assistant principal at Lowndes High School. She later served as Director of Curriculum and Instruction for grades 6–12 before leading Lowndes High School as principal from 2015 to 2023. During her tenure, she was recognized as the 2022 Georgia High School Principal of the Year, reflecting her commitment to student success and instructional excellence.

Today, as Assistant Superintendent of Teaching and Learning, McCall continues to influence every classroom in the district by leading instructional initiatives, supporting educators, fostering innovation, and ensuring meaningful learning opportunities for all students.

“While her accomplishments have earned statewide recognition, her greatest legacy is the one she has built here in Lowndes County,” said Superintendent Sandra Wilcher. “Her service as GASSP President showcased to Georgia what we have long known: that Lowndes County Schools develops exceptional leaders who serve with integrity, vision, and heart.”

“Mrs. McCall’s leadership embodies the very spirit of this inaugural award. Through her unwavering commitment to students, educators, and public education, she has strengthened our district, inspired leaders across the state, and left a legacy that will continue to impact generations to come,” Wilcher adds.

The district congratulates McCall on the successful completion of her historic term as GASSP President and thanks her for her extraordinary service to Lowndes County Schools, the State of Georgia, and the profession of educational leadership.