LHS Set to Celebrate Homecoming 2026 at Martin Stadium

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LOWNDES CO. — The undefeated Vikings will celebrate Homecoming 2026 against Long County at Martin Stadium.

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With a 4-0 start to the 2026 season, our Vikings are ready to celebrate Homecoming 2026 at our next home game!

On Friday, September 18, Lowndes will host Long County High School at Martin Stadium. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field.

Halftime ceremonies will feature the introduction of the 2026 Homecoming Court, followed by the crowning of the Homecoming King and Queen.

Reserved-seat tickets are available for this game. Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate.

Advance tickets can be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office, located inside the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. The entrance is on the east end of the building, across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

Ticket office hours are Monday–Thursday, 12:30 p.m.–4:30 p.m., and Friday, 9:00 a.m.–Noon.

We look forward to another great night at Martin Stadium as we celebrate Homecoming 2026 with our Viking family!

Go Vikings!