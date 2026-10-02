VSU Hosts Free Science Saturday Oct. 17

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – VSU will host free Science Saturday activities exploring chemistry and geosciences from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17.

Release:

VALDOSTA — The College of Science and Mathematics and the Department of Chemistry and Geosciences at Valdosta State University present Science Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon Oct. 17 in the Hugh C. Bailey Science Center.

Science Saturday is a fun-filled educational opportunity for all ages to learn more about the fields of chemistry and geosciences. Activities include testing properties of materials, identifying chemicals and minerals, learning about biodegradable materials and reactions, taking a geography quiz, and more.

Science Saturday is supported by VSU’s STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics) Initiative and is part of an ongoing effort to inspire the next generation to learn more about these areas. Faculty in the College of Science and Mathematics understand that the nation’s future economic prosperity is closely linked with student success in the STEM fields.

Educators across the nation and at VSU are committed to enhancing STEM instruction for students in preschool through 12th grade, increasing and sustaining public and youth engagement with STEM, improving the STEM experience for undergraduate students at the college level, better serving groups historically underrepresented in the STEM fields, and designing graduate education for tomorrow’s STEM workforce.

Science Saturday activities are free of charge and open to the public. The most convenient parking is available along Georgia Avenue, between Oak Street and Patterson Street. A VSU parking permit is not required.

VSU’s upcoming Science Saturday honors Earth Science Week Oct. 11-17, “Critical Minerals for a Thriving Society,” and National Chemistry Week Oct. 18-24, “Chemistry Under Construction.”

Contact SciSat@valdosta.edu for more information.

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/csm/

https://www.valdosta.edu/chemistry-geosciences/

Facebook Event Page:

https://tinyurl.com/ScienceSaturdayChemGeo