Wiregrass to Offer Certified Fiber Optic Technician Training

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FITZGERALD – Wiregrass will offer Certified Fiber Optic Technician training Oct. 20–25 at its Ben Hill-Irwin Campus.

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FITZGERALD, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College will offer a Certified Fiber Optic Technician (CFOT) course this October at the College’s Ben Hill-Irwin Campus, providing an opportunity for individuals to gain foundational fiber optic knowledge and hands-on skills for careers in telecommunications, broadband, construction and digital infrastructure.

The 32-hour Certified Fiber Optic Technician course will be held October 20–25, 2026, with evening classes Tuesday through Friday from 5–9 p.m. and full-day hands-on training Saturday and Sunday from 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Fiber optics plays an increasingly important role in modern communications infrastructure, supporting high-speed internet, telecommunications and digital networks. The CFOT course is designed for individuals who are new to fiber optics as well as working professionals looking to expand their technical skills.

Participants will learn the fundamentals of fiber optic technology while developing practical skills related to fiber optic installation, splicing, termination, testing and maintenance. The course combines classroom instruction with hands-on training using fiber optic tools and equipment.

The Certified Fiber Optic Technician (CFOT) is the primary fiber optic certification offered by The Fiber Optic Association (FOA). According to the FOA, the certification provides foundational knowledge and skills applicable to fiber optic design, installation, testing and operation across a variety of applications. The FOA recognizes CFOT as its basic certification for fiber optic technicians.

“Fiber optics is an important part of the infrastructure connecting our communities, businesses and homes,” said Michael Williams, Wiregrass Executive Vice President. “This training gives individuals an opportunity to develop practical skills and earn an industry-recognized credential that can help them pursue opportunities in a growing technical field.”

The course is particularly relevant for individuals interested in careers involving fiber installation, telecommunications, broadband, outside plant construction, network infrastructure and related technical fields. FOA notes that CFOT-certified technicians work across a range of fiber optic applications and industries.

The October course will be held at the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Ben Hill-Irwin Campus. The cost is $1,200, and the course is offered as non-credit workforce training. Businesses sending more than one employee may be eligible to receive a discount on enrollment.

Course Details:

Course: Certified Fiber Optic Technician (CFOT)

Location: Wiregrass Georgia Technical College – Ben Hill-Irwin Campus

Dates: October 20–25, 2026

Schedule: Tuesday–Friday, 5–9 p.m.; Saturday–Sunday, 8 a.m.–5 p.m.

Total Contact Hours: 32

Cost: $1,200

Registration Deadline: October 13, 2026

Registration is currently open, and space is available. For more information or to register, visit the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Continuing Education website or contact Economic Development at economicdevelopment@wiregrass.edu or 229-333-2122.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is committed to providing relevant education and workforce training that prepares students and community members for high-demand careers and supports the workforce needs of businesses and industries throughout South Georgia.