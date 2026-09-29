////Lowndes High School Graduation Rate Reaches 95.1%

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LOWNDES CO. – The Class of 2026 graduation rate increased to 95.1%, continuing a decade above 90%.

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Lowndes High School Class of 2026 Graduation Rate Reaches 95.1%

VALDOSTA, GA –Lowndes County Schools is celebrating continued growth in student achievement as the Class of 2026 achieved a graduation rate of 95.1%, according to data released by the Georgia Department of Education. This marks the tenth consecutive year the school system has achieved a graduation rate of 90% or higher.

The 95.1% rate is an increase from 94.1% for the Class of 2025 and continues an upward trend for Lowndes County Schools. Lowndes also remains well above Georgia’s statewide graduation rate, which reached a historic high of 88.5% this year.

For Lowndes County Schools, the milestone reflects years of work across every grade level to give students the academic foundation, opportunities, relationships, and support they need to graduate and prepare for what comes next.

“The Class of 2026 earned their diplomas through years of hard work, perseverance, and growth,” said Lowndes High School Principal Krista Pearson. “We celebrated them as they crossed the stage in May, and the newly released 95.1% graduation rate gives us another opportunity to recognize their achievement. I’m proud of these graduates and grateful to the educators and families who supported them along the way. I hope they leave Lowndes High knowing they have what it takes to make a difference wherever their paths lead.”

Lowndes High School graduates leave prepared for a variety of paths after graduation. Some continue their education at colleges, universities, or technical colleges, while others enter the workforce with industry-recognized credentials and skills gained through more than 50 Career, Technical, and Agricultural Education pathways. Through rigorous academic coursework, Advanced Placement opportunities, CTAE programs, and hands-on learning experiences, students can pursue their individual interests and graduate prepared for college, career, military service, and the future they choose.

“Reaching a 95.1% graduation rate is something our entire school system can celebrate,” says Superintendent Sandra Wilcher. “While graduation happens at Lowndes High School, the journey to that diploma begins on the first day a student walks through our doors. Every teacher and staff member, from pre-K through 12th grade, helps our students reach this milestone. This achievement reflects our students’ determination, our teachers’ and staff’s commitment, and the support of our families and community. It is truly One Lowndes working together toward one mission: success for every child.”

The Class of 2026’s achievement reflects what it means to be Made Here. Built Here. From their earliest days in Lowndes County Schools through graduation, students are challenged, supported, and prepared with a strong foundation for success in college, career, and life.