////Valdosta Detective Named Outstanding Police Officer of the Year

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VALDOSTA — Detective Heather Turner receives statewide recognition for investigative work, victim advocacy and commitment to public safety.

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Valdosta Police Detective Heather Turner Named GACP Outstanding Police Officer of the Year

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department proudly announce that Detective Heather Turner has been named the Georgia Association of Chiefs of Police (GACP) Outstanding Police Officer of the Year, recognizing her exceptional investigative work, compassion for victims, and commitment to public safety.

Detective Turner received the prestigious statewide honor on Monday, September 21, 2026, during the GACP President’s Reception in Savannah, where law enforcement professionals from across Georgia gathered to recognize outstanding service and achievement.

Detective Turner has served with the Valdosta Police Department for 18 years, including the past 10 years in the Persons Crime Unit, as the Juvenile Crimes Detective. Her work involves some of the department’s most serious and sensitive investigations, and she has consistently demonstrated persistence while keeping victims and their families at the center of her work.

Among the cases contributing to her recognition was an investigation initiated after the Georgia Department of Family and Children Services received information from a young child indicating that his mother may have been seriously injured and confined inside a residence.

When Detective Turner arrived at the residence, she encountered evasive responses from individuals at the home. Based on the circumstances and concern for the woman’s immediate safety, additional officers responded and entered the residence. Officers discovered a 37-year-old woman locked inside a closet under severely concerning conditions. The investigation determined that the victim had endured years of physical and mental abuse.

While the victim was receiving treatment at the hospital, she shared that she had been upset because she had not received any cake from her son’s birthday celebration weeks earlier. Detective Turner went to a nearby store and purchased a piece of cake for her. The simple act of compassion became an important moment in building trust with the victim as investigators continued working to understand the extent of the abuse she had experienced.

The subsequent investigation revealed that the victim had reportedly endured mental and physical abuse for more than a decade. The case ultimately resulted in the arrests of four individuals.

Detective Turner was also instrumental in a multi-state child exploitation investigation after detectives in Mobile, Alabama, contacted VPD regarding a missing 13-year-old girl believed to be with a 44-year-old man in Valdosta. Investigators learned that the suspect had allegedly met the child online while presenting himself as a 15-year-old.

Detective Turner identified the suspect’s residence, where officers located the child hiding in a tent in the backyard. Investigators determined that her appearance had been altered by cutting and coloring her hair. The suspect was taken into custody after attempting to flee.

Through continued interviews, Detective Turner built rapport with the child and gathered critical information about the circumstances surrounding the case. Search warrants subsequently led investigators to more than 10,000 images of child sexual abuse material and multiple electronic devices. The investigation also resulted in the identification of three additional victims under the age of 10.

Because the alleged offenses crossed state lines and involved activity in Georgia, Florida, and Alabama, Detective Turner worked alongside the Federal Bureau of Investigation as the case developed. The suspect was subsequently indicted on 29 felony counts.

“These investigations demonstrate exactly why Detective Turner is so deserving of this recognition,” said Valdosta Police Chief Leslie Manahan. “Heather is an exceptional investigator, but what makes her service especially meaningful is that she never loses sight of the person behind the case. She brings persistence and professionalism to every investigation while showing genuine compassion to victims during some of the most difficult moments of their lives. Her work has protected vulnerable people, brought offenders to justice, and made our community safer. We are extremely proud that her dedication has been recognized at the state level.”

Beyond these two investigations, Detective Turner investigated 159 additional cases and made 60 arrests during the period considered for the award. Her caseload included four homicide investigations, all of which resulted in arrests, as well as four rape investigations, which also resulted in arrests.

Detective Turner’s recognition reflects the persistence, compassion, professionalism, and dedication she demonstrates each day while serving the Valdosta community. Whether conducting a complex investigation or offering a small gesture of kindness to a victim in need, she remains committed to ensuring victims are heard, supported, and never forgotten.

The City of Valdosta and the Valdosta Police Department congratulate Detective Heather Turner on this distinguished statewide honor and thank her for the professionalism, heart, and unwavering commitment she brings to the department and the community she has served for 18 years.