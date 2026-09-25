////Bystander Injured During Officer-Involved Shooting in South Fulton

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SOUTH FULTON — GBI investigates an officer-involved shooting that injured a bystander after officers encountered two dogs.

Release:

South Fulton, GA (September 24, 2026) – At the request of the South Fulton Police Department (SFPD), GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting involving Fairburn Police Department (FPD) officers in South Fulton, GA. One bystander was injured during the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that on Thursday, September 24, 2026, at about 12:20 a.m., officers were dispatched to an area on the border of South Fulton Police Department’s jurisdiction and Fairburn Police Department’s jurisdiction in response to a call about a woman sitting in the road. Two FPD officers were the first officers to respond. The officers spoke with the woman, and she provided the address to her home, which was close by. The FPD officers drove the woman to her home in the 300 block of Bishop Road in Fairburn, GA. When the officers and the woman arrived, two dogs charged the officers. One of the officers shot toward the dogs, hitting both of the dogs and a man who lived at the home. The man was taken to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The incident occurred within the jurisdiction of the SFPD.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to call the GBI Atlanta Regional Investigative Office in Conyers at 770-388-5019. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling the GBI Tipline at 800-597-TIPS(8477), online at https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile application.

Upon completion of the investigation, the case file will be turned over to the Atlanta Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.