////Lyndsey Walters Named District Attorney for Cordele Judicial Circuit

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ATLANTA — Lyndsey Walters will fill the Cordele Judicial Circuit district attorney vacancy following Bradford Rigby’s resignation.

Release:

ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of Lyndsey Walters as District Attorney for the Cordele Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Bradford L. Rigby.

Lyndsey Walters was born and raised in Irwin County. After law school, Walters moved back home and worked briefly in civil litigation before beginning practice as a public defender. In 2025, she became the Court Administrator/ADR Director for the Cordele Judicial Circuit.

Walters graduated from Georgia State University with a bachelor’s degree in political science. She then received her Juris Doctor from Savannah Law School. She was active in the Student Bar Association and served as her class representative.

Walters is an active member of the Rotary Club, attends Fellowship Baptist Church, enjoys volunteering with her local Community in Schools program, and is passionate about the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation.