////Lowndes Students Learn How Books Come to Life From Author Jonathan Miller

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PHOTO: Jonathan Miller, author and Illustrator, shares a signed copy of The Adventures of Sammy with Moulton-Branch Elementary first grader, Sophia Nunez.

LOWNDES CO. – Author Jonathan Miller showed students how ideas become published books through writing and illustration.

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VALDOSTA, GA – For young readers at three Lowndes County elementary schools, the people who create the books on their shelves became a little more real this month.

Children’s author and illustrator Jonathan Miller visited Westside Elementary School, Moulton-Branch Elementary School, and Hahira Elementary School, giving students a behind-the-scenes look at how an idea can become a published book.

Miller is the creator of The Adventures of Sammy the Wonder Dachshund, a children’s book series following Sammy, an adventurous dachshund who works as an internet fact-checker and travels everywhere from Charleston to Africa and even outer space.

During his visits, Miller shared his books, original artwork, and the process he uses to turn his ideas into finished stories. He also introduced students to the inspiration behind the series, showing them a photograph of the real-life Sammy, the dachshund who inspired his beloved character.

Students learned that creating a book involves much more than simply writing down a story. Miller discussed writing, revising, and illustrating, emphasizing the creativity and persistence involved throughout the process.

His illustrations offered students an especially tangible example of that work. Rather than creating his artwork digitally, Miller builds his illustrations by cutting and layering hundreds of individual pieces of construction paper and cardstock. Some illustrations can take as many as 30 hours to complete.