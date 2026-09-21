////Lowndes County Schools Earns 4.5-Star Financial Efficiency Rating

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PHOTO: Superintendent Sandra Wilcher recognizes the finance department at a school board meeting by presenting Chief Financial Officer Julie Wiley with a certificate.

LOWNDES CO. — Lowndes County Schools earns a 4.5-star financial efficiency rating, ranking sixth statewide.

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VALDOSTA, GA – Lowndes County Schools has earned a 4.5 Financial Efficiency Star Rating, placing the district among a select group of school systems across Georgia recognized for strong financial stewardship.

Lowndes County Schools was one of only 14 of Georgia’s 180 school districts to receive a 4.5-star rating, ranking #6 across the state. The Financial Efficiency Star Rating highlights how effectively school districts use financial resources in relation to student achievement, reflecting the district’s ability to maximize available resources while continuing to deliver strong outcomes for students.

The district’s Finance Department, led by Chief Financial Officer Julie Wiley, was recognized for the achievement by Superintendent Sandra Wilcher during an August Lowndes County Board of Education meeting.

“Financial efficiency isn’t just about managing a budget; it’s about making smart investments,” Wiley noted. “This recognition validates the dedication of our entire team to maintain high academic standards while staying disciplined and accountable to our community.”

Wilcher praised the Board of Education, Wiley, and the Finance Department for their continued commitment to strong fiscal stewardship, noting that responsible financial management directly supports the district’s ability to invest in students, staff, and schools. She also recognized the Finance Department for the critical work that often happens behind the scenes in order for Lowndes County Schools to remain financially strong and focused on its mission.

“Earning 4.5 stars reflects our steadfast commitment to being good stewards of taxpayer dollars,” Wilcher shared. “It shows our commitment that Lowndes County Schools is not only delivering high-quality education, but doing so efficiently and responsibly. We are proud to make every dollar count, investing wisely in our students, supporting our staff, and protecting the financial strength of our school system for the future.”