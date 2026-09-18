////Man Found Dead Near CSX Rail Yard in Thomasville

Share with friends

THOMASVILLE — The GBI is investigating after a man was found dead near the CSX rail yard Wednesday.

Release:

Thomasville, GA (September 17, 2026) – The GBI is investigating the death of a man in Thomasville, GA. The Thomasville Police Department requested the GBI to assist in the investigation.

At about 10:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 16, 2026, Thomasville Police Department officers responded to a call regarding an unresponsive person near the CSX rail yard on West Clay Street in Thomasville, GA. When officers arrived, they located the man, who was pronounced deceased at the scene.

The man’s body will be taken to the GBI Medical Examiner’s Office, where an autopsy will be conducted.

No arrests have been made at this time.

The investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to call the GBI Thomasville Field Office at 229-225-4090. Anonymous tips can also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online at

https://gbi.georgia.gov/submit-tips-online , or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.