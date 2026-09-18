Wiregrass Breaks Ground on New CDL Training Facility in Valdosta

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VALDOSTA — Wiregrass breaks ground on a new CDL training facility with support from the Langdale Foundation.

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VALDOSTA, GA. — September 3, 2026 — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College marked another milestone in its commitment to workforce development on Thursday with a groundbreaking ceremony for a future Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) training facility on the Valdosta Campus. Members of the TCSG State Board, the Wiregrass Board of Directors, and the Wiregrass Foundation Board of Trustees joined college leaders, state and local officials, community partners, technical college presidents, business leaders, and supporters to celebrate the project and recognize the generosity and enduring legacy helping make the new facility possible.

The ceremony began with an energetic performance by the Dynamic Valdosta High School Drumline, setting the tone for an event centered on community, opportunity, and the future of workforce development in South Georgia. Among those in attendance were Valdosta Mayor Scott James Matheson; Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier; local county leadership; area Chamber of Commerce presidents; presidents and representatives from technical colleges across Georgia; and numerous business, education, and community leaders.

A significant focus of the ceremony was recognizing the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation for its generous contribution toward the development of the new CDL facility. The partnership carries special significance because Mr. Harley Langdale Jr. was once a student of the institution that would eventually become part of today’s Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

That connection represents a full-circle moment: a legacy rooted in education and South Georgia now helping create opportunities for future generations of students.

“This groundbreaking represents much more than the beginning of a construction project,” said Wiregrass President DeAnnia Clements. “It marks a significant investment in the future of our students, our workforce, and the economic vitality of South Georgia. We are grateful to the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation for its generous support and to the Georgia State Financing and Investment Commission (GSFIC) for its partnership in making this facility possible. We also want to recognize the outstanding work of Studio 8 Architects, particularly Nathan Faircloth and Chase Gregory, and EMC Engineering’s Joel D. Womack, whose expertise and commitment have helped transform this vision into reality. This facility will create opportunities for generations of students while helping meet the growing demand for skilled commercial drivers across our region.”

The planned CDL facility will strengthen Wiregrass’ ability to prepare students for careers in the commercial transportation industry while supporting employers throughout the college’s service area. Commercial transportation remains a critical component of the regional and national economy, and continued investment in workforce training helps ensure students have access to the skills and resources necessary to enter these essential careers.

The groundbreaking represents more than the construction of a new building. It represents Wiregrass’ continued commitment to responding to workforce needs, creating pathways to high-demand careers, and ensuring that students throughout South Georgia have access to education and training that can transform their lives.

The event also highlighted the importance of partnerships between education, philanthropy, government, and industry. Investments in technical education extend beyond the walls of a college campus by supporting families, strengthening local employers, and contributing to the long-term economic vitality of the communities Wiregrass serves.

For Wiregrass, the project is also about legacy—honoring those who invested in education before while building resources that will serve students and employers for generations to come.

“The Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation is proud to support Wiregrass Georgia Technical College and this important investment in workforce development,” said Donnie Warren, Executive Director of the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation. “Mr. Harley Langdale Jr.’s connection to this institution makes this project especially meaningful. He understood the value of education and the importance of preparing people for opportunities close to home. We hope this facility will help students build successful careers while strengthening the communities and industries that make South Georgia a great place to live and work. Mr. Harley also spent time at the college as a student and was an early trustee for the foundation.”

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College President Dr. DeAnnia Clements thanked the Harley Langdale Jr. Foundation, state and local leaders, community partners, and everyone who helped bring the project to this stage. The college looks forward to sharing additional information about the CDL facility as the project progresses.

The groundbreaking continues Wiregrass Georgia Technical College’s mission of providing accessible, high-quality education and workforce training while remaining responsive to the evolving needs of South Georgia.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College serves an 11-county region in South Georgia, providing high-quality technical education, workforce development, adult education, and transfer opportunities that prepare students for successful careers and lifelong learning.

If you or your business would like to support students through scholarships, please contact Mona MacKenzie, Director of the Wiregrass Georgia Technical College Foundation, at 229-468-2102 or mona.mackenzie@wiregrass.edu, or Will Bostelman, Executive Director of Foundation & Community Outreach, at 229-333-2100 or will.bostelman@wiregrass.edu. To learn more about giving opportunities, visit https://www.wiregrass.edu/foundation .