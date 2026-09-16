////VSU Honors Seven Faculty and Staff Members With 2026 Excellence Awards

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PHOTO CAPTION: Dr. Donald J. Green, president of Valdosta State University, recently honored five faculty members and two staff members with a 2026 Presidential Excellence Award. Pictured from left to right are Dr. Candace Witherspoon, Presidential Excellence Award for Service, Hank Rion, Presidential Excellence Award for Research, Katrina Hogan Crumpton, Presidential Excellence Award for Certified Staff, Dr. Hoa Nguyen, Presidential Excellence Award for The Scholarship of Teaching and Learning, Dr. Karen Acosta, Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching, Dr. Amy Watson, Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching, Jay Johnson, Presidential Excellence Award for Certified Staff, and Green.

VALDOSTA — VSU President Donald Green honors seven faculty and staff members with 2026 Presidential Excellence Awards.

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VALDOSTA — Dr. Donald J. Green, president of Valdosta State University, recently honored five faculty members and two staff members with a 2026 Presidential Excellence Award.

The Presidential Excellence Award for Faculty is an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the diverse talents and contributions of the university’s innovative and active faculty. Awards are given for excellence in teaching, research, service, online teaching, and scholarship of teaching and learning.

Dr. Amy Watson, Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching

The Presidential Excellence Award for Teaching recognizes a faculty member who employs innovative teaching strategies and demonstrates a strong commitment to student success.

Dr. Amy Watson joined the VSU faculty in 2020, during the height of the global COVID-19 pandemic. She currently serves as associate professor of marketing in the Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration.

When asked what has proven most effective in increasing student learning in her classroom, Watson replied, “Storytelling and personal connection are my two biggest strategies. People love a good story, and they’re much more likely to remember a story over random knowledge.

“If I can get students invested in the story, then they’re more likely to want to dig into the nuances and details of the concepts that underlie the story. In the process, deep learning happens in a way that sticks with them long after the class has ended. And that learning is compounded if I can make the stories personal for them or help them connect with me, so they are engaged both relationally and cognitively.”

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/AmyWatson2026

Hank Rion, Presidential Excellence Award for Research

The Presidential Excellence Award for Research recognizes a faculty member with a strong record of creative scholarship.

Hank Rion joined the faculty of VSU’s College of the Arts in 2021. He was recently awarded tenure and promoted to professor of theatre with the Department of Theatre, Dance, and Media. He also serves as artistic director of Peach State Summer Theatre. His work includes teaching acting and directing, mentoring students, directing productions, and continuing his own creative scholarship as a playwright and theatre artist.

When asked why he believes it is important for faculty to conduct research and contribute new knowledge to their fields, Rion replied, “For me, research and teaching are inseparable. As artists and educators, I think it is important that we continue to practice the very things we are asking our students to pursue. When I am writing a new play, working with professional artists, directing a production, or participating in a reading or workshop, I am continually learning. I bring those experiences directly back into the classroom.

“Research also keeps us curious. It reminds us that our education does not end when we earn a degree or accept a faculty position. We should continue asking questions, taking risks, creating new work, and contributing to the ongoing conversation in our fields.”

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/Hank-Rion-2025

Dr. Candace Witherspoon, Presidential Excellence Award for Service

The Presidential Excellence Award for Service recognizes a faculty member who has demonstrated a strong and consistent commitment to service at VSU and in the community.

Dr. Candace Witherspoon joined the faculty of VSU’s Harley Langdale Jr. College of Business Administration in 2012. She currently serves as a professor of accounting with a passion for teaching individual taxation and fraud examination courses and writing about current tax issues. She has also served as head of the Department of Accounting.

When asked what motivates her to make time for service, especially considering how much she invests in teaching, mentoring students, and conducting research, Witherspoon replied, “First, I love service. Second, I believe it is everyone’s moral and civic responsibility to give back to the community.”

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/Candace-Witherspoon-2026

Dr. Karen Acosta, Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching

The Presidential Excellence Award for Online Teaching recognizes a faculty member who demonstrates a strong commitment to quality online teaching and learning, employs innovative online teaching practices, and develops rapport with individual learners in and beyond the virtual classroom.

Dr. Karen Acosta joined the faculty of VSU’s College of Humanities and Social Sciences in Fall 2013 and currently serves as a professor of Spanish in the Department of Modern and Classical Languages.

When asked how she ensures her students feel actively engaged in and satisfied with their online learning experience, Acosta replied, “I make myself available and communicate promptly and extensively with my online students. They know who to contact and what to expect. This expectation is set early on so that they will feel confident in their own learning and know that they are cared for. It is a big deal to be entrusted with guiding their language learning path!”

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/Karen-Acosta-2026

Dr. Hoa Nguyen, Presidential Excellence Award for The Scholarship of Teaching and Learning

The Presidential Excellence Award for The Scholarship of Teaching and Learning recognizes a faculty member who produces innovative scholarly work on the science of teaching and learning and regularly contributes new knowledge on the subject

Dr. Hoa Nguyen joined the VSU faculty in 2017. She currently serves as associate professor and clinical supervisor for the Marriage and Family Therapy program, one of many healthcare disciplines under the College of Nursing and Health Sciences.

When asked why she believes it is important for teachers to do the work necessary to keep their class content interesting and relevant to new generations of students, Nguyen replied, “In this generation where knowledge is at a student’s fingertips through technology and AI, teachers play a critical role in not just dispensing information but also fostering a community of learners and cultivating engaging learning experiences that connect our students to real-world practices, problems, and solutions.”

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/Hoa-Nguyen-2026

The Presidential Excellence Award for Certified Staff is also an annual tradition at VSU, one that recognizes the high standards of service, initiative, reliability, professional attitude, exemplary job performance, and leadership of the university’s dedicated staff.

Katrina Hogan Crumpton, Presidential Excellence Award for Certified Staff

Katrina Hogan Crumpton joined the VSU staff in 2013 and currently serves as associate director of facilities for Housing and Residence Life, a member of the Council on Staff Affairs Executive Board, and organization advisor for Collegiate Women of VSU and the Lambda Phi chapter of Kappa Alpha Psi Fraternity Inc.

She previously worked in Admissions, where she helped shape many of the university’s signature recruitment events, including Open House, Scholarship Day, and Counselor Appreciation Day. She has built a reputation for excellence, integrity, and an unwavering commitment to student success.

When asked what advice she has for young professionals, Crumpton replied, “Your first job does not have to be your dream job. Look for opportunities that give you experience, connections, skills, and room to grow. Learn how to communicate professionally. Your degree may get you in the door, but your ability to communicate, collaborate, listen, and follow through will help you stay in the room.”

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/Katrina-Hogan-Crumpton-2026

Jay Johnson, Presidential Excellence Award for Certified Staff

Jay Johnson joined the VSU staff in Fall 2017 and currently serves as head athletic trainer for VSU Athletics, where he is responsible for all aspects of student-athlete healthcare. He also serves as a preceptor for two students, providing them with meaningful clinical experiences and opportunities to develop confidence, clinical reasoning, and professional skills while applying their knowledge in real-world settings. He previously served four years on VSU’s Council on Staff Affairs.

When asked what advice he has for young professionals, Johnson replied, “It’s not about yourself. Take care of others, and they will take care of you.”

Full story: https://tinyurl.com/Jay-Johnson-2026

On the Web:

https://www.valdosta.edu/academics/academic-affairs/presidential-excellence-awards.php

https://www.valdosta.edu/administration/council-on-staff-affairs/staff-excellence-awards.php