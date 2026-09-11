//The Union at Valdosta Breaks Ground Downtown

Share with friends

VALDOSTA – A $14.3 million downtown development will add 51 apartments and new commercial space.

Release:

VALDOSTA — Winnersville Investment Partners has broken ground on The Union at Valdosta Apartments, a $14.3 million mixed-use development planned for Historic Downtown Valdosta.

The project, located at 112 W. Hill Street, will include 51 residential apartments and ground-floor commercial space.

A groundbreaking ceremony brought together city and county leaders, community members, contractors, lenders and media to mark the start of construction.

The residential portion of the development will include six studio apartments, 24 one-bedroom residences and 21 two-bedroom residences.

Ground-floor commercial space is already approximately 80% pre-leased.

Residential pre-leasing is expected to begin in early summer 2027, with construction anticipated to be completed in late 2027.

Valdosta-based Gideon Construction will serve as general contractor for the project.

Winnersville Investment Partners developer Daniel Bayman said the groundbreaking represents years of planning and a commitment to continued growth in Downtown Valdosta.

“We are excited to bring quality housing and retail space to our community,” Bayman said. “We are grateful to our local leadership, our lenders and our future tenants for believing in this project.”

Gideon Construction CEO Trent Parkerson said the project is especially meaningful because the company is based in Valdosta.

“We’re looking forward to putting our team to work building something that will serve this community for decades to come,” Parkerson said.

Valdosta Main Street Manager Patrick Pearson said the development is expected to support the downtown economy by bringing additional residents and customers to local businesses.

“New rooftops mean new customers for our shops and restaurants,” Pearson said.

The Union at Valdosta Apartments will be located behind the Bank of America Building and across from bleuPub in Historic Downtown Valdosta.