////New Fire Station Opens in North Lowndes County

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LOWNDES — Lowndes County has opened a new fire station in North Lowndes to position emergency responders closer to the growing area.

Release:

On Monday, the Lowndes County Board of Commissioners and Lowndes County Fire Rescue officially celebrated the opening of the new Fire Station 4 on Stewart Circle in North Lowndes.

The opening was marked by the uncoupling of a fire hose, a long-standing fire service tradition similar to a ribbon-cutting ceremony that signifies the official opening of a new fire station.

Located near Old U.S. 41 and Mineola, Station 4 will provide fire protection and support from SGMC Health Emergency Services, positioning emergency responders closer to residents, families and businesses in one of the county’s fastest-growing areas.

Funded through the Special Purpose Local Option Sales Tax (SPLOST), the new station represents an investment in public safety and the continued growth of Lowndes County. The facility provides firefighters and EMS personnel with the space and resources needed to respond to emergencies and serve the community.

“Station 4 is about more than a new building. It’s about putting our firefighters and emergency responders closer to the people we serve,” said Lowndes County Fire Rescue Chief Billy Young. “This area of the county continues to grow, and having the resources and personnel in place to meet that growth is critical. We are proud to open this station and look forward to serving this community for many years to come.”

The ceremony marked more than the opening of a new facility. It marked the beginning of a new chapter of service for the firefighters and emergency personnel who will respond from Station 4 and serve the surrounding community.

Lowndes County welcomes Fire Station 4 to the Lowndes County Fire Rescue family and looks forward to the continued service it will provide to the community.