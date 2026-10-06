Wiregrass All-Stars to Perform at Turner Center’s Art Park

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PHOTO: (L-R); Pat Buchannon, Tim Teasley, Billy Bruce, Heather Frederick, Jerry Newman. (Not pictured Jared Johnson)

VALDOSTA — Heather Frederick and The Wiregrass All-Stars will perform a free Music in the Art Park concert Friday at the Turner Center.

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The Annette Howell Turner Center for the Arts will continue its free Music in the Art Park concert series with Heather Frederick and The Wiregrass All-Stars on Friday, Oct. 9.

The concert will take place from 7-9 p.m. in the Art Park at 605 N. Patterson St. in Valdosta and is free and open to the public.

Heather Frederick and The Wiregrass All-Stars features Frederick on lead vocals, Jerry Newman on guitar and vocals, Pat Buchanan on guitar and vocals, Jared Johnson on bass and vocals, Tim Teasley on keyboards, and Billy Bruce on drums and vocals.

Heather Frederick is known throughout the region for her blues-influenced, powerful vocal style. Jerry Newman brings decades of music-making experience to the group, while Pat Buchanan has worked as an in-demand Nashville session and touring guitarist with artists including Hall & Oates, Cyndi Lauper, Amy Grant and Rodney Crowell.

Jared Johnson, known locally for his time with Blues Factor, will play bass for the performance. Tim Teasley has performed in the region since the late 1960s, while Billy Bruce has been playing drums in Valdosta since 1968 and operates Links Studios in Hahira.

Community members are encouraged to bring blankets and lawn chairs to the family- and pet-friendly event. Jessie’s Restaurant & Catering will serve as the food and beverage vendor.

The concert is sponsored by Cheryl Oliver, Jeani Synyard and Mala Vallotton.

Music in the Art Park concerts are held on the second Friday of each month from June through November and feature local musicians. The concerts are always free to the public.

For more information on upcoming concerts, call 229-247-2787 or visit turnercenter.org.