South Health District recognizes Breast Cancer Awareness Month

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VALDOSTA – South Health District is encouraging women to prioritize screenings and early detection during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

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VALDOSTA – Early detection can be a powerful step in the fight against breast cancer, and this October, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding women to make their health a priority during Breast Cancer Awareness Month. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that breast cancer is the second most commonly diagnosed cancer among women in the United States, with an estimated 264,000 new cases identified each year. Although men can also develop breast cancer, women are far more likely to be affected. Tragically, approximately 42,000 women die from the disease each year.

South Health District works to help reduce these numbers by providing screenings and education through the Breast and Cervical Cancer Program (BCCP).

The program offers free clinical breast exams and mammogram referrals to uninsured or underinsured women ages 40 to 64 who meet eligibility requirements and are Georgia residents. Women who are under the age of 40 and are considered high-risk (i.e. with an identified program, suspicion, or symptoms of breast cancer, have BRCA mutation, or a first-degree relative who is a BRCA carrier) may also receive services through BCCP.

For women ages 21 to 64 who qualify, pelvic exams and pap smears are also available through BCCP. Women who are 65 and older and who are not enrolled in Medicare Part B (cervical services only) may also qualify to receive services through BCCP.

“Breast cancer screening is an important part of protecting your health, especially when early diagnosis can lead to more treatment options and better outcomes,” said Missy Sims, R.N., Women’s Health Coordinator. “We want eligible women in our communities to know that resources are available and that they do not have to let cost or lack of insurance keep them from getting the screenings they need.”

Understanding Risk Factors

The CDC notes several factors that may increase breast cancer risk:

• Age: Most cases are diagnosed after age 50

• Genetic mutations: Inherited changes in genes such as BRCA1 or BRCA2

• Reproductive history: Beginning menstruation before age 12 or entering menopause after 55

• Dense breast tissue: Makes it more difficult to detect tumors on mammograms and increases risk

• Family or personal history: A prior breast cancer diagnosis or close relatives with the disease raises risk

While no single cause has been identified, lifestyle choices and early detection can help lower risk.

Ways to Reduce Risk

Though not every case is preventable, the CDC recommends:

• Staying physically active

• Maintaining a healthy weight

• Limiting alcohol intake

• Discussing hormone replacement therapy or oral contraceptives with your doctor

• Breastfeeding, if possible

• Talking with your doctor about genetic testing or preventive care if you have a family history

How to Access Services

Women between the ages of 40 and 64 who do not have health insurance or the ability to afford a mammogram may qualify for free services through the South Health District’s BCCP. BCCP can also service women under the age of 40 who are high-risk may receive breast services through BCCP. To find out if you are eligible, call your local health department or visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/ BCCP .

Early detection saves lives. Take the step to protect your health today.

For more information about South Health District’s Breast and Cervical Cancer Program, contact your local health department.