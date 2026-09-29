FlamingoChallenge Returns to Support South Georgia Cancer Patients

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VALDOSTA – First Commerce and SGMC Foundation launch the annual #FlamingoChallenge fundraiser during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

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FIRST COMMERCE, SGMC FOUNDATION KICK OFF 2026 #FLAMINGOCHALLENGE FUNDRAISER

October fundraiser supports Pearlman Cancer Center patients across South Georgia

VALDOSTA, Ga., September 28, 2026 — Pink flamingos are returning to South Georgia to help local patients facing breast cancer. First Commerce Credit Union and the SGMC Foundation are launching the 2026 #FlamingoChallenge this October, inviting individuals, businesses and community groups in Valdosta, Adel, Nashville and surrounding communities to join the flock during Breast Cancer Awareness Month.

Participants make a donation and receive a flock of pink flamingos and accompanying yard signs to display at their homes or businesses, creating a colorful show of support for anyone impacted by breast cancer. Every dollar raised locally benefits the Pearlman Cancer Center at SGMC Health and the patients it serves.

“Every dollar raised stays right here in our community, helping remove barriers to treatment and providing hope for patients and families facing a cancer diagnosis,” said Hilary Willis, executive director of the SGMC Foundation.

Funds help cover imaging scans for uninsured and underinsured patients, lodging and transportation for those traveling for treatment, and essential medical and nonmedical expenses that can create barriers to care.

“What makes the #FlamingoChallenge so special is the way it transforms caring into action,” said First Commerce CEO Cecilia Homison. “Our supporters know that their participation contributes to something meaningful, helping provide comfort and support to individuals and families navigating a breast cancer diagnosis.”

Joining the flock this October takes three simple steps:

Make a donation. Visit FirstCommerceCU.org/Flamingo or stop by any of First Commerce’s three Valdosta financial centers or its locations in Adel and Nashville. Display your flock. Place your pink flamingos and yard signs at your home or business to show your support. Spread the word. Share photos using #FlamingoChallenge and encourage others to participate.

Businesses can also raise funds through checkout round-ups, donating a portion of sales, special menu items or fundraising events.

The Valdosta community raised more than $20,800 through the #FlamingoChallenge in 2025, bringing total support for the Pearlman Cancer Center since the fundraiser began to nearly $100,000. Across North Florida and South Georgia, First Commerce’s campaign has raised nearly $700,000 for patients and hospital programs since launching in 2020.

To learn more, donate or get involved, visit FirstCommerceCU.org/Flamingo.