////Valdosta Wildcats Game Against Booker High Canceled

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VALDOSTA — The Wildcats’ October 2 game against Booker High has been canceled after Booker ended its season.

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VALDOSTA, GA — The Valdosta Wildcats’ football game against the Booker High Tornadoes, originally scheduled for Friday, October 2, 2026, has been canceled, according to Valdosta City Schools.

Booker High School has canceled its football season, and Valdosta will receive the victory by forfeit.

Valdosta City Schools also announced that season ticket holders will receive a credit toward the cost of their 2027 season tickets. Fans are asked to keep their ticket from the Booker High game, as it will be required to receive the credit next season.

The school system thanked fans for their understanding and continued support of the Valdosta Wildcats.