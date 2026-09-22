Flu Vaccines Now Available at Lowndes and Hahira Health Departments

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VALDOSTA – Flu vaccines are now available at Lowndes and Hahira health departments ahead of flu season.

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VALDOSTA – As the 2026 flu season approaches, the Georgia Department of Public Health’s South Health District is reminding community members to take steps now to protect their health by getting a flu vaccine.

Flu vaccines are currently available five days a week at the Lowndes County Health Department, located at 206 S Patterson St, Valdosta . They are also available at the Hahira Health Department, opened Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, located at 503 W Main St, Hahira .

South Health District offers both traditional flu vaccines and high-dose flu vaccines for adults ages 65 and older. For individuals who are self-pay, meaning they are paying without using insurance, the cost is $46.93 for the traditional flu vaccine and $121.92 for the high-dose vaccine. Patients with accepted insurance will have their insurance billed, and out-of-pocket costs may vary based on individual coverage. For questions about accepted insurance providers or insurance-related costs, please contact the health department directly.

High-dose flu vaccine supplies may be limited, so individuals are encouraged to call ahead to confirm availability before visiting.

Flu activity in the United States generally increases during the fall and reaches its highest levels between December and February. Getting vaccinated before flu activity peaks provides the best opportunity to build protection and help reduce the spread of illness within the community.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends annual flu vaccination for everyone 6 months of age and older. Vaccination is especially important for people who are at increased risk for serious flu-related complications, including young children, pregnant women, adults 65 and older, and people living with chronic health conditions such as asthma, diabetes, or heart disease.

“Now is a great time for our community to get their flu vaccines, and we’re here to help make getting vaccinated as easy as possible,” said Kim Davis, RN, County Nurse Manager at the Lowndes County Health Department. “It’s a small step that can make a big difference, not only for your own health, but for your family, friends, and neighbors.”

Most insurance plans are accepted, including Aetna, Anthem BCBS, Cigna, Coventry, United Healthcare, Medicaid (PeachState, AmeriGroup, CareSource, PeachCare), and Medicare. Patients should bring their insurance card to their appointment. Self-pay options are also available.

For more information about flu vaccines and prevention, visit www.southhealthdistrict.com/flu or call the Lowndes County Health Department at 229-333-5257 or the Hahira Health Department at 229-794-2665.