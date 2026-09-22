////Wiregrass Tech Names Kelly Peacock Recipient of Leadership Award

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VALDOSTA – Wiregrass Tech names Kelly Peacock recipient of the 2026-2027 Lewis I. Brinson Leadership Award.

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Wiregrass Tech Names Kelly Peacock Recipient of the Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. Leadership Award

Peacock recognized for collaborative leadership and commitment to the Adult Education team

VALDOSTA, GA — Wiregrass Georgia Technical College has named Kelly Peacock of Douglas GA the recipient of the 2026-2027 Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. Leadership Award, recognizing her outstanding leadership, dedication to her team, and commitment to serving others.

Peacock is a leader within the college’s Adult Education department and is known for creating an environment built on collaboration, communication, and mutual support. Her colleagues describe her as approachable, respectful, and committed to making sure every member of her team feels informed, valued, and equipped to succeed.

Those who nominated Peacock praised her ability to recognize the strengths of those around her while encouraging teamwork and shared success. She leads by example, readily supports her staff, and consistently puts the needs of others first. Her positive attitude and commitment to excellence have strengthened her team and contributed to the success of the Adult Education department.

“This award belongs to our entire team because true success comes from shared vision, hard work, and the dedication we bring to every challenge we face together,” said Peacock. “I am incredibly proud to be part of the Adult Education team and the Wiregrass family.”

The Lewis I. Brinson, Sr. Leadership Award honors the legacy of Lewis I. Brinson, Sr., the founding director and president of Ben Hill-Irwin Tech. Brinson provided visionary leadership during the college’s early years and played a significant role in establishing the foundation for what is now Wiregrass Georgia Technical College.

The award reflects the qualities Brinson demonstrated throughout his career, including integrity, dedication, and a commitment to expanding educational opportunities for the community. Peacock’s recognition highlights those same qualities through her leadership and dedication to the employees and students she serves.

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College continues to recognize employees whose work exemplifies the college’s commitment to student success, employee development, and service to the communities it serves. Peacock’s leadership demonstrates the impact that strong, collaborative leadership can have on both employees and the organization as a whole.

About Wiregrass Georgia Technical College

Wiregrass Georgia Technical College is a unit of the Technical College System of Georgia and provides career-focused education and workforce development opportunities to communities throughout South Georgia. Through degree, diploma, certificate, continuing education and workforce training opportunities, Wiregrass prepares students with the skills needed to succeed in today’s workforce. For more information, please visit us online at www.wiregrass.edu .