////Lowndes High School Crowns 2026 Homecoming King and Queen

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PHOTO: Lowndes High School Principal Krista Pearson and Lowndes County Schools Superintendent Sandra Wilcher crown LHS Homecoming Queen Bethany Spell and Homecoming King Trey Brown at the football game against Long County.

VALDOSTA – Lowndes High School crowns seniors Trey Brown and Bethany Spell as 2026 Homecoming King and Queen.

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VALDOSTA, GA — Lowndes High School seniors Trey Brown and Bethany Spell were crowned the 2026 Homecoming King and Queen during halftime of the Vikings’ homecoming football game against Long County.

The crowning capped off a spirited week at Lowndes High School centered around this year’s homecoming theme, “Game On.” Students celebrated throughout the week with themed spirit days leading up to Friday night’s game at Martin Stadium, where the Vikings defeated Long County 53-0.

Trey Brown is the son of Stacie Murray and John Brown of Valdosta. He serves as secretary of Tri-M Music Honor Society and is a member of the Viking Cantors and LHS Theatre. Trey has also been a member of the LHS Varsity Football Cheer team, where he earned All-American honors.

Following graduation, Trey plans to attend college and pursue a Bachelor of Fine Arts in musical theatre. He attends The Chapel at Kinderlou Forest and enjoys singing, spending time with friends and, in his words, eating a lot of Chick-fil-A.

Bethany Spell is the daughter of Jason and Wendy Spell. She is a Varsity Sideline Cheerleader, Viking Cantor, and FCA member. Bethany also serves as vice president of the senior class and holds the title of Miss LHS.

Bethany plans to pursue a degree in psychology with the goal of becoming a counselor and helping others find joy through faith. She attends First Baptist Church of Lake Park, where she helps lead worship. In her free time, she enjoys visiting coffee shops and reading her Bible with friends.

Homecoming celebrations continued Saturday evening as Lowndes High School hosted its annual Homecoming Dance, bringing the 2026 “Game On” festivities to a close.

Congratulations to Trey Brown and Bethany Spell, Lowndes High School’s 2026 Homecoming King and Queen!