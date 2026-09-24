Georgia Earns 13th Consecutive No. 1 Business Ranking

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ATLANTA – Georgia earned Area Development magazine’s top business ranking for the 13th consecutive year.

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**ATLANTA **– Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), today announced that the state has again secured the No. 1 state for business ranking by Area Development magazine for an unprecedented 13th year in a row, demonstrating an unmatched consistency in creating a successful, business-friendly environment. Working closely with economic developers across the state and the General Assembly, Governor Kemp has maintained this coveted distinction for Georgia throughout his entire eight years in office.

“Georgia is at the heart of the American comeback story across a wide range of industries, including manufacturing,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “The workforce talent, facilities and project sites, and partnerships we’ve cultivated over these last eight years will only further that momentum in the years to come. I want to thank and congratulate the economic development community, the General Assembly, the educators and workforce developers, and most of all the hardworking Georgians themselves who made this possible. This announcement is yet another testament that we’re delivering on the shared goal of creating more jobs for Georgians.”

The 2026 Top States for Doing Business rankings from Area Development are determined by scores in 15 categories, based on input from approximately 50 leading site consultants nationwide. Georgia ranked No. 1 overall as well as in access to skilled manufacturing labor, cooperative and responsive government, and overall speed to market. The state received high marks in all categories in the 17th annual Top States for Doing Business Survey.

“Georgia’s position as the top state for business for a record 13th year didn’t happen by accident,” said Lieutenant Governor Burt Jones. “I’m proud of the work we’ve done as a state under Governor Kemp’s leadership to lower taxes, develop a world class workforce, and set the stage for job-creating businesses large and small to call Georgia home.”

“For an unprecedented 13 consecutive years, Georgia has been recognized as the No. 1 state for business, affirming our leadership’s dedication to creating opportunities for job creators and hardworking Georgians in every corner of our state,” said House Speaker Jon Burns. “The House is committed to advancing policies that ensure Georgia’s success story continues for years to come. Whether it’s historic investments in early literacy and workforce development, tax relief for hardworking families, or strengthening the infrastructure that keeps Georgia moving, we will continue working to keep Georgia competitive, create good-paying jobs and ensure every Georgian has the opportunity to succeed.”

“Georgia’s 13th consecutive year as Area Development’s No. 1 Top State for Doing Business is an extraordinary achievement and reflects a level of consistency that few states have been able to match,” said Dennis Shea, President and Publisher of Area Development. “This year’s results are based on the perspectives of 50 site selection consultants representing many of the industry’s leading practices, who evaluated states across 20 factors that are increasingly critical to corporate location decisions. What continues to distinguish Georgia is the breadth of its performance — ranking among the top states across nearly every location factor year after year while leading several of the highly weighted categories in 2026, including Access to Skilled Manufacturing Labor, Cooperative & Responsive State/Local Government, and Overall Speed-to-Market. That consistency is exactly what has allowed Georgia to sustain its position as Area Development’s top state for doing business.”

“For decades, Georgia has been committed to the long view. We’ve always believed that the decisions we make today should create opportunities for Georgians for decades to come, giving the next generation the chance for an even better life,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “What’s special about doing business in the state of Georgia is, when you operate here, we’re working with you at every level of government to provide solutions – for workforce, speed to market, site availability, and more. Staying connected means quickly moving necessary parts in and getting final products out for distribution, but it also means staying in touch with each other to ensure companies can operate efficiently to achieve the results they need to grow. Thanks to our stable, long-term vision and investment in our businesses’ success, the Georgia experience simply cannot be replicated.”

Building on this recognition, Georgia continues investing in site preparation and other speed-to-market solutions, like the Rural Site Development Initiative, which helps local communities prepare shovel-ready industrial sites. To date, the state has invested $28 million in this program to deliver more locations for businesses to find a home in communities seeking to attract job creators that fit with their local strengths and goals. Learn more about why businesses choose Georgia at georgia.org/why-georgia.

About Area Development

Founded in 1965, Area Development is considered the leading executive magazine covering corporate site selection and relocation. Editorial coverage provides valuable information pertinent to the factors, key issues, and criteria that affect a successful decision. Published quarterly, Area Development has a subscriber base of 41,000 senior executives among major U.S. corporations, leading site selection consultants, and other corporate advisors. Areadevelopment.com, the leading site selection website, is viewed by more than 175,000 unique users each quarter.

About Georgia Department of Economic Development

As the state’s sales and marketing engine, lead agency for economic development, exports, film and the arts, and as the official destination marketing organization, the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD) drives strategic growth and prosperity. Building on partnerships and leveraging Georgia’s diverse industry mix and global connectivity, GDEcD mobilizes all available resources for business growth and innovation, creating opportunity for businesses of all sizes from the mountains to the coast. Learn more at georgia.org.