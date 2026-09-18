Georgia Woman Sentenced in $158,000 Business Email Fraud Scheme

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GWINNETT CO. — A Decatur woman receives a 10-year sentence for laundering proceeds from a $158,000 email scam.

Release:

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA – Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr today announced that Ogechi Urenna Udunka, 44, of Decatur, has pleaded to two counts each of Theft by Taking and Money Laundering for her involvement in a Business Email Compromise (BEC) scam that defrauded an agricultural company of $158,000.

A Gwinnett County Superior Court Judge sentenced the defendant under the First Offender Act to 10 years, with the first 90 days to be served in prison and the remainder on probation. Udunka was also ordered to pay full restitution to the victim and perform 200 hours of community service.

“Our White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit is leading the fight against cyber-enabled fraud – protecting businesses and consumers,” said Carr. “This is a growing threat, and it’s why we have continued to pursue those who are moving stolen funds so we can stop a scam in its tracks. We also know that education is key, and we would encourage all Georgians to learn how to recognize and report online fraud so you can better protect your data, network and devices.”

This case was prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Joseph Chappelle. It was investigated by the Investigations Section of the Attorney General’s White Collar and Cyber Crime Unit.

Business Email Compromise (BEC) Scams

BEC scams occur when a criminal sends an email message that appears to come from a known source making a legitimate request. This type of scam resulted in more than $3 billion in losses last year alone, according to the statistics compiled by the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3) .

Case Summary

On June 15, 2021, and June 30, 2021, Udunka received $158,000 in two separate wires, which were the proceeds of an illegal BEC scam perpetrated by an unknown person(s). The victim, an agricultural company, was contracting with an Oregon company for the purchase of Strawberry Seeds. The agricultural company made the wire transfers after receiving a request for payment from an email address that was nearly identical to the one used by the Oregon company.

After receiving the wires, Udunka initiated several financial transactions designed to conceal the source of funds and disbursed the stolen proceeds to herself and others.

Tips for Avoiding Scams

If you have fallen victim to a cyber fraud scheme, such as a BEC or romance scam, file a report with the appropriate financial provider, your local law enforcement agency, and the FBI’s Internet Crime Complaint Center (IC3).

For more information about online scams and how to protect yourself, visit the IC3 website and the Georgia Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division website.

The Consumer Protection Division also offers a number of resources specific to small business owners, older adults and military families:

The Military Consumer Protection Guide is designed to help military families understand their rights and protect their money and sensitive information from scammers and financial predators. The guide includes information and resources on identity theft, credit and short-term loans, debt management and debt collectors, housing, car buying, education, assistance with veteran’s benefits, and scam prevention. Download your free copy .

Cybersecurity in Georgia: A Guide for Small Businesses, Non-Profits and Places of Worship is designed to help organizations raise awareness and understanding of cyber threats and common industry best practices. This comprehensive guide includes tips and information on protecting your data and network, training employees about cybersecurity, planning for and responding to a security breach, cyber insurance and more. Download your free copy.

The Georgia Consumer Protection Guide for Older Adults provides information on an array of topics of importance to seniors, including scams, identity theft, credit and debt, reverse mortgages, charitable giving, home repairs, funerals, advance directives, long-term care, elder abuse and more. This guide is available in English, Spanish, and Korean. Download your free copy .