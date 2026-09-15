First Commerce Donates Nearly $1,800 to Valdosta-Lowndes Humane Society

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VALDOSTA — First Commerce donated nearly $1,800 to support local animal rescue programs and services.

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Fueled by the generosity of Valdosta and surrounding communities, First Commerce Credit Union raised nearly $1,800 through its Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animal Rescue to help the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County find forever homes for lost, abandoned, and neglected animals.

“What started five years ago as a way for First Commerce to support our partner organizations’ missions to save and improve the lives of countless animals has turned into a heartwarming annual tradition,” said First Commerce Credit Union CEO Cecilia Homison. “The community’s generosity this year only reaffirms that Valdosta loves its animals and the people who care for them.”

The Humane Society brought adorable, adoptable dogs to First Commerce’s community cookout in Valdosta, giving residents a chance to grab lunch at a great value while meeting pups in need of forever homes. The credit union held Dogs for Dogs cookouts at many of its 14 locations throughout May, with First Commerce team members serving freshly grilled hot dog lunches with all proceeds going to partner organizations.

For the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County, funds raised through the Liz Nix Fundraiser will help the organization continue its low-cost spay and neuter clinic, its free and low-cost vaccine clinic, and Life Ride transport program, which transports dogs and cats that are at risk of euthanasia to other no-kill rescues.

Shannon Hauser, a member of the Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County’s Board of Directors, said money raised through the Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animal Rescue will be “put to good use.”

“We are a nonprofit, so any type of funding helps us with everything from animal welfare, animal adoptions, and our big one these days is Life Ride transports. That’s where we get animals to other areas where they can be adopted, fostered, and given a better opportunity,” Hauser said.

The annual fundraiser, held in May during National Pet Month, honors the memory of Liz Nix, a passionate animal advocate. Liz Nix’s son, Rodney Nix, serves on First Commerce’s Nashville, Georgia, Advisory Council, where the fundraiser began. Since the Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animal Rescue launched in 2022, every dollar raised has stayed within the local communities served by the Liz Nix partner organizations, helping maximize its impact.

Across all First Commerce markets, the 2026 Liz Nix Fundraiser raised a record-breaking nearly $16,000 for animal welfare organizations throughout North Florida and South Georgia, bringing the campaign’s cumulative fundraising total to nearly $50,000 since its launch.

The work of First Commerce’s animal organization partners reduces animal overpopulation, curbs the spread of dangerous diseases such as rabies, and decreases the number of abandoned and neglected animals.

The full list of partners benefiting from the Liz Nix Fundraiser for Animal Rescue:

The Humane Society of Bay County: $1,812.40

Humane Society of Valdosta/Lowndes County: $1,765.40

Leon County Humane Society: $3,578.17

Hearts to Homes Humane Society, Nashville, GA: $5,803.85

Thomasville Humane: $1,761.63

It’s Meow or Never, Tallahassee, FL: $1,083.00