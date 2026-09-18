////Eleshia Turner Named Valdosta City Schools’ Teacher of the Year

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta City Schools recognizes nine educators and names Eleshia Turner its district Teacher of the Year.

PHOTOS: Winner photo: Mrs. Eleshia A. Turner of Valdosta High School was named the 2026–27 Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year during the district’s September 15 recognition banquet. VCS 2026-27 Top 3 Finalists for Teacher of the Year (l-r) Dr. Craig Lockhart, Superintendent; Mrs. Eleshia Turner, 2026-27 VHS and VCS Teacher of the Year, Ms. Kijakazi Gayden, J.L. Lomax Teacher of the Year; Mr. Johnny Brown, Valdosta Middle School Teacher of the Year 2026 – 2027 Teachers of the Year for Valdosta City Schools (l-r) Ms. Marvetta Mitchell, J.L. Newbern Middle School; Mrs. Ellen House, Sallas Mahone Elementary School; Mrs. Julie Savoie, Valdosta Early College Academy; Mrs. Ashley Harrell, W.G. Nunn Elementary School; Mrs. Eleshia Turner, Valdosta High Schools & Valdosta City Schools Teacher of the Year; Dr. Craig Lockhart, Superintendent; Ms. Kijakazi Gayden, J.L. Lomax Elementary School; Mr. Johnny Brown, Valdosta Middle School; Mr. Austin Strozier, S.L. Mason Elementary School; and Ms. Maranda Christian, Pinevale Elementary School.

Release:

VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta City Schools named Mrs. Eleshia A. Turner, a mathematics teacher at Valdosta High School, its 2026–27 Teacher of the Year during the district’s annual recognition banquet September 15 at the James H. Rainwater Conference Center.

The celebration brought together a record 246 guests to honor nine educators selected by their colleagues to represent their schools. Superintendent Dr. Craig D. Lockhart announced Turner as the district winner from among three finalists, which also included Mr. Johnny Brown of Valdosta Middle School and Ms. Kijakazi Gayden of J.L. Lomax Elementary School.

Turner has taught at Valdosta High School since January 2007 and currently teaches Algebra 1: Concepts and Connections and International Baccalaureate Applications and Interpretations. Her approach combines high academic expectations with relationships that help students develop confidence, take on challenges and recognize their own potential.

“I believe relationships create trust, trust builds confidence, and confident students become leaders who positively influence others,” Turner wrote in her Teacher of the Year application.

Her instruction gives students opportunities to apply mathematics through collaboration and creativity. In her “Build Your Own City” geometry project, students design original communities, incorporate geometric concepts and explain the mathematical reasoning behind their choices.

Turner’s leadership extends beyond her classroom. She serves as Advanced Placement coordinator, summer school coordinator, a Guiding Coalition team member and sponsor of the SNOOZE Mental Health Awareness Club. Through SNOOZE, students lead wellness initiatives, participate in community service and share encouragement throughout the school.

In his recommendation letter, Valdosta High School Principal Dr. Johnnie Marshall reported that, since Turner became AP coordinator, the school has seen a 19.6 percent increase in AP enrollment and a 7.6 percent increase in AP examinations administered. He also credited her work as summer school coordinator with helping more than 45 seniors complete graduation requirements during the summers of 2025 and 2026.

“She sees potential in her students long before they see it in themselves and then helps them realize it,” former student Lauren Ball wrote in her recommendation letter.

Turner holds a bachelor’s degree in secondary education from Valdosta State University, a master’s degree in curriculum, instruction and assessment from Walden University, and an educational specialist degree in teacher leadership from Thomas University. This is her third recognition as Valdosta High School Teacher of the Year, following honors for 2012–13 and 2020–21.

The district selection process included extensive applications scored independently by judges from across the country, individual interviews with a five-member committee and classroom observations of the three finalists. Weighted scores from all three components determined the district winner.

The 2026–27 school Teachers of the Year honored at the banquet were:

Maranda Christian, Pinevale Elementary School

Ashley Harrell, W.G. Nunn Elementary School

Ellen House, Sallas Mahone Elementary School

Marvetta Mitchell, J.L. Newbern Middle School

Julie Savoie, Valdosta Early College Academy

Austin Strozier, S.L. Mason Elementary School

Johnny Brown, Valdosta Middle School

Kijakazi Gayden, J.L. Lomax Elementary School

Eleshia A. Turner, Valdosta High School

The evening featured greetings from Valdosta Board of Education Chair Ms. Kelisa Brown and introductions by Mrs. Jessica Mauser, a 2025–26 district Teacher of the Year finalist. Videos highlighted each honoree’s work with students, and the celebration concluded with a special video tribute from Turner’s former students.

Community businesses and organizations contributed gifts, monetary awards and experiences for the honorees. Each school Teacher of the Year received $400 from Valdosta City Schools and $100 from the Valdosta City Schools Foundation, Inc., along with community gifts. Turner’s additional awards include a $1,000 district award to be presented in June 2027, a $500 professional learning gift certificate and a Teacher of the Year ring from Bowen Grad.

The Valdosta High School Floral Design Class created floral centerpieces, and The Home Depot RDC #5085 in Lake Park provided funds for the additional 21 table centerpieces.

As district Teacher of the Year, Turner will serve as an advocate for students and educators and represent the work taking place throughout Valdosta City Schools.