Pirelli to Invest $1.2 Billion in Rome Expansion, Create 1,000 Jobs

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ROME – Pirelli will invest $1.2 billion to expand its facility and create 1,000 new jobs.

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**ATLANTA **– Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Pirelli, a world leader in tire production, will create 1,000 new jobs as part of a multi-year, $1.2 billion expansion of its existing facility in Rome, Georgia. Governor and First Lady Kemp previously met with Pirelli’s executives while leading an economic mission to Italy in 2024, laying the groundwork for this announcement.

“For over two decades, Pirelli has been a valued presence in our state, and I’m thankful that our efforts to grow this partnership are paying off with even more jobs for hardworking Georgians,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “This historic investment will expand Pirelli’s footprint with roughly five times more positions than they currently employ across the region, and we wish them continued success here in the No. 1 state for business.”

Headquartered in Italy, Pirelli located its U.S. headquarters and manufacturing facility in Rome, Georgia, in 2002. Pirelli currently employs 234 Georgians through its manufacturing, innovation, and headquarters operations in the state.

“The U.S. is one of Pirelli’s most important markets and offers significant opportunities for growth,” said Claudio Zanardo, CEO of Pirelli North America. “The expansion of our Rome facility strengthens our ‘local for local’ strategy, increasing our manufacturing capacity in the U.S. while introducing the latest-generation technologies, such as the Cyber Tyre, and advanced robotics. This investment will allow us to better serve the needs of the local market, create new jobs, and further strengthen Pirelli’s presence in North America.”

Pirelli’s Georgia facility is located at 100 Pirelli Drive in Rome. The company plans to expand the factory in two phases: first adding latest-generation Pirelli robotics equipment, followed by the addition of a traditional manufacturing process which will require more hiring. Pirelli expects to begin the bulk of hiring in 2029, with the facility projected to be at full operations in 2033.

“While we always enjoy news of new business and industry coming to Floyd County, it is even more meaningful when an existing industry announces an expansion,” said Chairwoman Rhonda Wallace, Floyd County Commission. “Pirelli has been a tremendous community partner for more than 20 years, and their new investment and job creation is incredible news for the citizens of Floyd County. We are grateful for Pirelli’s continued partnership and commitment to our community.”

Senior Regional Project Manager Lori Dowdy represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development’s (GDEcD) Global Commerce team on this competitive project in partnership with the Rome-Floyd Development Authority, Georgia Quick Start, and Georgia Power.

“Pirelli’s expansion in Rome is a tremendous investment in northwest Georgia and a powerful example of what can happen when a company and a state build a relationship for the long term,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Pirelli was one of the early companies to help build Georgia’s automotive supply chain, and more than two decades later, they are continuing to believe in Georgia and invest in their future here. I have had the opportunity to visit Pirelli’s operations in Floyd County and Italy and see firsthand the innovation and advanced technology driving their vision for the future of mobility. This investment brings that future to Georgia, with advanced robotics, next-generation manufacturing, and technologies that are making the automobile increasingly connected and intelligent. Pirelli has been an important part of Georgia’s automotive story for more than 20 years, and we are proud to partner with them as they help write the next chapter.”

About Pirelli

Pirelli, founded in 1872, is today one of the world’s biggest tire manufacturers, with products and services for cars, motorcycles and bicycles. Pirelli is a global brand with strong Italian roots, known for its cutting-edge technologies, manufacturing excellence, and passion for innovation. To achieve the highest level of performance, safety and reduction of environmental impact, Pirelli committed 5.6% of High Value revenues to research and development in 2025. Pirelli engages in sustainability initiatives that earned it inclusion in the most relevant indices, such as the Dow Jones Sustainability World and Europe. Present in the world of motorsports since 1907, it is now active in over 350 competitions and has been the Global Tire Partner of the Formula 1® World Championship since 2011. Starting with the 2027 season, it will become the official and exclusive tire supplier for MotoGP.