////Gov. Kemp Appoints Marilyn Bennett to Waycross Superior Court

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ATLANTA – Gov. Kemp appoints District Attorney Marilyn Bennett to the Waycross Judicial Circuit Superior Court.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced the appointment of Marilyn P. Bennett to the Superior Court of the Waycross Judicial Circuit, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Dwayne H. Gillis.

Marilyn P. Bennett currently serves as District Attorney for the Waycross Judicial Circuit. She is the first woman to hold the position in the circuit. Prior to being elected District Attorney, she was as a Senior Assistant District Attorney in the Waycross office, serving as the lead trial attorney on major felony cases. Before working in Waycross, Bennett prosecuted in the Brunswick Judicial Circuit and in central Florida, where she handled a range of felony, misdemeanor, and juvenile offenses. During this time, she developed a strong passion for prosecuting crimes against children.

Additionally, Bennett worked as a civil attorney in both Georgia and Florida, focusing on family law, contracts, civil litigation, and alternative dispute resolution. She has also served as a court-appointed guardian ad litem.

Originally from Mississippi, Bennett graduated with honors from the University of Southern Mississippi in 2006 with a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration and from the University of Mississippi School of Law with a Juris Doctor in 2008. She has been married to her husband, Jim, a Pierce County native, for 18 years. They have three children and attend First Baptist Church Blackshear.