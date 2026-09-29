Georgia Senate Recognizes Valdosta Councilman ‘Big Nick’ Harden

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VALDOSTA – Councilman Nicholas “Big Nick” Harden receives Georgia Senate recognition for his community service and leadership.

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Valdosta City Councilman Nicholas “Big Nick” Harden was recognized for his service, leadership, and contributions to the Valdosta community and the State of Georgia during the regularly scheduled Valdosta City Council meeting on Thursday, September 24.

Georgia State Senator Russ Goodman presented Councilman Harden with Georgia Senate Resolution 576, which recognizes his commitment to public service and his efforts to support residents during times of need.

Among his many contributions, the resolution highlights Councilman Harden’s response following Hurricane Idalia in 2023. In the aftermath of the storm, Harden helped mobilize resources, volunteers, and community partnerships to provide meals to more than 40,000 citizens, with support from the American Red Cross.

The resolution also recognizes his service following Hurricane Helene in 2024, when Harden and other community partners helped provide more than 2,000 hot meals to residents impacted by the storm.

Councilman Harden was joined by fellow members of the Southern Georgia Black Chambers during the special presentation.

The City of Valdosta congratulates Councilman Nicholas “Big Nick” Harden on this distinguished recognition and thanks him for his continued commitment to serving the Valdosta community.