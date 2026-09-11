//Lowndes Hosts Blanche Ely for Military Appreciation Night

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LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes announces ticket details, military admission and student seating policies for Friday’s game.

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LOWNDES CO. — The Lowndes Vikings will return to Martin Stadium Friday, Sept. 11, to host the Blanche Ely Mighty Tigers of Pompano Beach, Florida.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. on Joe Wilson Field.

Lowndes enters the game with a 3-0 record.

The evening will also feature Military Appreciation Night. Active-duty and retired military members, along with their spouses and children, will receive free admission on the visitor side with valid military identification.

Lowndes will also recognize middle school eighth-grade band members, who will join the Georgia Bridgemen for pregame activities and the game.

The students will enter the stadium with the band, perform during pregame and sit with the Georgia Bridgemen in the end zone stands during the game.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $12 at the gate.

Advance tickets may be purchased at the Viking Athletic Ticket Office inside the Board of Education Building on Norman Drive. The entrance is located on the east end of the building across from Goo Goo Car Wash.

The ticket office will be open Friday from 9 a.m. until noon. Gate ticket sales will begin at 6:30 p.m.

Lowndes officials are also reminding families about student seating policies at Martin Stadium.

Section G is the only student section and is reserved exclusively for Lowndes High School students.

LHS students must have a valid student ID and the proper wristband to enter Section G.

Elementary and middle school students are not permitted to sit in the high school student section, and there is no separate elementary or middle school student section.

All other seating at Martin Stadium is reserved.

Students in kindergarten through eighth grade must enter with a parent or guardian and remain seated with them during the game.

K-8 students may not be dropped off at the stadium or enter without an accompanying parent or guardian.

Students should remain in their reserved seats except when visiting concessions or restrooms and may not loiter or congregate in the concourse.

Violations may result in parents or guardians being contacted and the student being removed from Martin Stadium.