VSU to Host Colombian Anthropologist for Hispanic Heritage Month Presentation

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VALDOSTA — A Colombian scholar will explore community, memory and lived experiences during a public presentation at VSU.

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VALDOSTA — Valdosta State University will welcome Colombian anthropologist, artist, writer, and researcher Camila Rodríguez-Calderón to campus for a special Hispanic Heritage Month presentation at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 30, in Odum Library. This event is open to the public.

Rodríguez-Calderón will explore the connections among community, memory, and lived reality, offering attendees an opportunity to engage with anthropological perspectives shaped by her experiences and work in Colombia. Throughout the evening, she will invite participants to examine how memory and lived experiences contribute to the formation of communities and influence how individuals and groups understand their realities.

“Events like this provide our students with opportunities to broaden their perspectives and connect classroom learning with voices and experiences from around the world,” shared Dr. Ericka Parra, professor of Spanish in VSU’s Department of Modern and Classical Languages and Hispanic Heritage Month Committee member.

Parra said this event will offer all attendees, including faculty, staff, and community guests, an opportunity to hear from an international scholar and engage in conversation about culture, identity, and the ways communities understand and preserve their experiences.

Rodríguez-Calderón holds a bachelor’s degree in anthropology and a master’s degree in human ecology and environmental knowledge from Universidad de Caldas (University of Caldas). She is currently pursuing a doctorate in sustainability at Universidad Autónoma de Manizales (Autonomous University of Manizales).

Rodríguez-Calderón is the founder of Colectiva Hojarasca and Corporación De Saberes a Hojarascas, a Columbia non-governmental organization and community collective focused on socio-environmental activism, ecofeminism, historical memory, and community arts. She also serves as an ambassador for Creadoras de Futuro, a Mexican civil society organization that promotes sustainable development, general equality, and social innovation.

Hispanic Heritage Month activities at VSU kicked off Sept. 15 and will continue through Oct. 8. The full schedule may be found at Valdosta.edu/news.

Rodríguez-Calderón will participate in a number of Hispanic Heritage Month learning opportunities with VSU students during her campus visit — a workshop on the role of cooking in Colombia’s peace process; a conversation with students participating in the Building Community Through the Humanities initiative funded by the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation through the College of Humanities and Social Sciences; a discussion about cultural anthropology and Colombia; a presentation on women as protagonists in building peace; and more.

Rodríguez-Calderón’s visit reflects VSU’s commitment to creating opportunities for cross-cultural learning and dialogue. This supports the university’s promise to prepare students for a changing global society, advance teaching and intellectual engagement beyond the classroom, and support community engagement and service.

Please contact Dr. Ericka Parra at ehparra@valdosta.edu for more information.