////Georgia DPH Confirms Two More Measles Cases in Atlanta Daycare Outbreak

Share with friends

ATLANTA – Georgia health officials confirm two additional measles cases linked to a metro Atlanta daycare outbreak.

Release:

The Georgia Department of Public Health has confirmed two additional measles cases associated with an outbreak at a metro Atlanta daycare.

The new cases bring the daycare outbreak total to 10. Including the latest cases, Georgia has confirmed 16 measles cases so far in 2026.

DPH continues working to identify and notify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus.

Measles symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure, although symptoms can develop anywhere from four to 21 days later. Early symptoms usually include a high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes.

A rash of tiny red spots then typically develops, beginning around the head before spreading to the rest of the body.

Health officials say the MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, is safe and effective. Parents with questions about the vaccine or recommended vaccination schedule should contact their healthcare provider.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between ages 4 and 6.

Anyone who becomes sick or believes they may have been exposed to measles should immediately contact a healthcare provider and explain the possible exposure before visiting a medical facility.

Individuals without a healthcare provider may contact the DPH Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during regular business hours Monday through Friday. After hours, evenings and weekends, residents may call 1-866-PUB-HLTH, or 1-866-782-4584.

DPH advises anyone with possible measles exposure not to visit a doctor’s office, hospital or public health clinic without first calling ahead. Healthcare providers or public health nurses can provide instructions designed to reduce the risk of exposing others.

People who may have measles should remain at home and avoid contact with others, particularly infants younger than 1 and individuals with weakened immune systems.

More information is available at georgiameasles.com or through the CDC’s measles information website.