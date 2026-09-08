//Kemp Announces Three Judicial and Prosecutorial Appointments

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ATLANTA – Gov. Brian Kemp announced appointments to two district attorney positions and the State Court of Catoosa County.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp announced the following judicial and prosecutorial appointments: Amber Bennett Dally as District Attorney for the Alcovy Judicial Circuit, filling a vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Randal M. McGinley to the Superior Court of the Alcovy Judicial Circuit; Richard E. “Richy” Braun Jr. as District Attorney for the Atlantic Judicial Circuit, filling the vacancy created by the appointment of the Honorable Billy Joe Nelson to the Superior Court of the Atlantic Judicial Circuit; and Douglas Ray Woodruff to the State Court of Catoosa County, filling the vacancy created by the resignation of the Honorable Ronald C. Goulart.

Amber Bennett Dally currently serves as Chief Assistant District Attorney in Newton County. She has served in the Alcovy Judicial Circuit since 2014, when she began working as an Assistant District Attorney.

Dally frequently prosecutes high-profile felonies, including murder cases and crimes against children, while also supervising and managing the Newton County office. Dally is the prosecutor assigned to drug court within the circuit and is committed to accountability courts and their goal of rehabilitation. She also sits on the Advisory Board for the Newton County Adult Felony Drug Court and Veterans Treatment Court programs.

Dally graduated from the Honors Program at the Georgia Institute of Technology in 2011, receiving a Bachelor of Science in International Affairs with a minor in law, science and technology. She then received her Juris Doctor from Georgia State University in 2014.

Dally and her husband, Patrick, have two children and reside in Walton County.

Richard E. “Richy” Braun Jr. is a lifelong resident of the Atlantic Judicial Circuit and a seventh-generation Liberty Countian. He currently serves as the Solicitor-General of McIntosh County and the Deputy Chief Assistant District Attorney for the Brunswick Judicial Circuit.

He has also served as the City Manager for the City of Darien and as a partner in the law firms of Braun & Braun LLP and Jones Osteen & Jones. In private practice, Braun represented numerous financial institutions, local governments and governmental entities, including the City of Hinesville, McIntosh County, the City of Darien, the City of Midway and the McIntosh County Board of Education.

Braun began his legal career as an Assistant District Attorney in the Atlantic Judicial Circuit.

Braun received his Bachelor of Business Administration, magna cum laude, from Georgia Southern University and a Juris Doctor from the University of Mississippi School of Law.

Braun and his wife, Jennifer, reside in Darien and have six children.

Douglas Ray Woodruff currently serves as Solicitor-General of Catoosa County. He has three decades of experience in civil and criminal law, having served in private practice, as a prosecutor and as a criminal defense attorney.

Prior to becoming Solicitor-General, Woodruff served for more than a decade as Chief Assistant Public Defender for the Lookout Mountain Judicial Circuit, where he litigated a variety of complex criminal cases.

Outside the practice of law, Woodruff is the pianist at Rock Spring Methodist Church, where he has attended for most of the last 40 years.

Woodruff earned his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law. He and his family reside in Catoosa County.