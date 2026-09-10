//Georgia Ranks Third in ALEC Labor Policy Report

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ATLANTA – Georgia remains among ALEC’s highest-ranked states in its fourth annual labor policy report.

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ATLANTA – Georgia ranks third nationally in the latest edition of the American Legislative Exchange Council’s States That Work: A Labor Policy Roadmap Across America report.

ALEC released the fourth edition of the report on September 9. It evaluates all 50 states using 10 labor-policy criteria promoted by the organization, including right-to-work laws, occupational licensing policies and restrictions involving public-sector collective bargaining.

Arizona ranked first in the latest report, followed by Mississippi in second place. Georgia ranked third, Arkansas fourth and West Virginia fifth.

ALEC said Georgia’s ranking reflects policies including its right-to-work law, limits on public-sector collective bargaining and universal recognition of certain occupational licenses.

“Georgia’s third place ranking in States that Work reflects our commitment to keeping opportunity at the center of our economic agenda,” Georgia State Rep. John Carson said in a statement included with the report’s release.

Carson said the state has focused on reducing employment barriers and maintaining a competitive business environment.

The report’s methodology is based on policy positions developed and recommended by ALEC’s Commerce, Insurance and Economic Development Task Force. ALEC describes the report as measuring the extent to which states have adopted policies the organization believes promote worker freedom, flexibility and economic mobility.

The organization’s rankings therefore reflect ALEC’s own policy criteria rather than a government-issued or nonpartisan measure of overall labor conditions.

ALEC CEO Lisa B. Nelson said the report is intended to provide states with a roadmap for policies aimed at increasing worker freedom and economic growth.

Report author Alan Jernigan said policies such as right-to-work protections and reductions in occupational licensing requirements can expand employment opportunities without increasing government regulation.

The fourth edition comes as labor policy, public-sector union rules and occupational licensing reforms continue to receive attention at both the federal and state levels.

Georgia also ranked third in ALEC’s previous edition of States That Work, released in June 2025.