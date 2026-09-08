//GA Confirms Three More Measles Cases in Atlanta Outbreak

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ATLANTA – Georgia has now recorded 14 measles cases in 2026, including eight associated with an ongoing metro Atlanta outbreak.

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ATLANTA – The Georgia Department of Public Health (DPH) has confirmed three additional measles cases associated with the measles case confirmed August 18, bringing the total number of cases associated with the current outbreak to eight.

The outbreak is associated with a daycare setting in the metro Atlanta area. The children were either unvaccinated or not fully vaccinated. DPH is working to notify individuals who may have been exposed to the virus and are at increased risk of developing measles.

Measles symptoms typically appear seven to 14 days after exposure to the virus but may range from four to 21 days. Symptoms usually begin with high fever, cough, runny nose and watery eyes. A rash of tiny red spots then develops, usually starting at the head and spreading to the rest of the body.

The MMR vaccine, which protects against measles, mumps and rubella, can prevent measles and rubella. DPH says the vaccine is safe and effective, and parents with questions about the vaccine or vaccination schedule should consult their physician.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommends that children receive their first dose of the MMR vaccine between 12 and 15 months of age and a second dose between 4 and 6 years of age.

Anyone who becomes sick or believes they may have been exposed to measles should contact a healthcare provider immediately and let them know about the possible exposure. Individuals without a doctor can call the DPH Acute Disease Epidemiology Section at 404-657-2588 during business hours Monday through Friday or 1-866-PUB-HLTH (1-866-782-4584) after hours, evenings and weekends.

DPH advises anyone who may have been exposed not to go to a doctor’s office, hospital or public health clinic without first calling to report the possible measles exposure. A healthcare provider or public health nurse can provide instructions on what to do next.

People who may have measles should remain at home and avoid contact with others, particularly babies younger than 1 year old and people with weakened immune systems.

DPH is also urging healthcare providers to maintain heightened awareness of measles. Providers who suspect measles in a patient should notify public health immediately by calling 866-PUB-HLTH (866-782-4584).

Including the additional cases, Georgia has reported 14 measles cases in 2026. The state had 10 confirmed measles cases in 2025.

More information about measles is available through the Georgia Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.