//Valdosta Wildcats Return Home Friday for Military Night

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VALDOSTA, GA – The Valdosta Wildcats will host Bradwell Institute Friday during Military Night at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. – The Valdosta Wildcats will return to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium on Friday, September 4, to take on the Bradwell Institute Tigers.

Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. The evening will include Military Night and a special halftime recognition honoring members of Valdosta High School’s 1986 National and State Championship football team.

General admission tickets are $11 through GoFan, including fees. Reserved seating tickets are $12 and may be purchased at the ticket office or at the stadium ticket gate beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday.

Season ticket packages remain available for $60 per seat and may be purchased at the ticket office this week. Cash or check is preferred, and a 5% convenience fee will be added to all credit and debit card purchases.

As part of Military Night, active-duty and retired military service members may receive one complimentary general admission ticket by presenting a valid military ID at the ticket office or stadium ticket gate.

Valdosta City Schools employees may also receive one complimentary general admission ticket by presenting their VCS employee ID at the gate Friday night.

Members and coaches of Valdosta High School’s 1986 National and State Championship football team will receive complimentary admission and reserved seating in Section A.

Those taking part in the recognition should enter through the rolling gate entrance on the home side of the stadium and report to the museum by 7 p.m. for fellowship, light refreshments and a welcome.

Team members and coaches should return to the museum during the second quarter when three minutes remain on the game clock to prepare for the halftime presentation.

Family members and guests are welcome to join the team in the museum but must purchase a Section A ticket through GoFan.

The stadium’s clear bag policy will be enforced, and all guests must pass through the Evolv Weapons Detection System before entering Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Fans are encouraged to arrive early to allow additional time for security screening.

The Valdosta City Schools ticket office will be open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to noon and 3 to 5 p.m. Friday hours are 9 a.m. to noon.

Valdosta City Schools is encouraging Wildcat fans throughout the community to pack the Baze and support the Wildcats Friday night.