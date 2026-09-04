//Georgia Economic Development Projects to Create 25,300 New Jobs

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ATLANTA – Georgia set a new economic development record in FY26 with $35.2 billion in investment and an estimated 25,300 new jobs.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp, in conjunction with the Georgia Department of Economic Development (GDEcD), announced a new record in Fiscal Year 2026 with roughly $35.2 billion in project investments.

From July 1, 2025, through June 30, 2026, the Global Commerce team supported 436 expansions by Georgia businesses and new company locations across the state. Those commitments are expected to bring an estimated 25,300 new private-sector jobs in the coming years.

“Georgia is celebrating a second consecutive year of record-breaking investment as we continue to deliver on the promise to bring good-paying jobs to hardworking Georgians in every zip code,” Governor Brian Kemp said. “The greatest vote of confidence is a company choosing to expand their existing operations in our state, and that decision made up the vast majority of projects this past fiscal year. With our partners in the General Assembly, Georgia’s world-recognized economic developers, and community leaders, we’re proving why we remain the No. 1 state for business.”

Expansions at existing Georgia companies accounted for 79% of projects, bringing approximately 15,370 new jobs for Georgians and $24.7 billion in investments to local communities. In addition, ongoing support for businesses already located in Georgia helped retain more than 90,000 jobs.

“I commend Governor Kemp and economic development leaders across our state who put hardworking Georgians first,” Lt. Governor Burt Jones said. “Our state’s economy and workforce expansion continue to be an example for the rest of the nation. Georgia remains the number one state for business because businesses and economic developers around the world recognize the benefits of bringing jobs to our great state. These investments ensure that Georgia’s future is bright and our workforce can continue to grow.”

Georgia’s economic growth continued to reach communities across the state in FY26. Statewide, 75% of expansions and new locations occurred outside the 10-county metro Atlanta region, again delivering on Kemp’s promise to bring greater opportunity to rural communities.

Metro Atlanta, one of the Southeast’s leading business hubs, is also slated to receive more than $5.3 billion in new investment.

“Georgians in rural communities across the state have access to historic opportunity thanks to the commitment of the Georgia House and Governor Kemp,” Speaker Jon Burns said. “With more job creation and economic investment reaching communities outside of metro Atlanta than ever before, we’re ensuring that every Georgian, regardless of their ZIP code, has the opportunity to find a good-paying job in the community they call home.”

New jobs and investment from international companies more than doubled in FY26 compared to FY25. Georgia attracted more than 9,350 new jobs from international companies, with Korea, Italy, Belgium, Canada and France serving as the top international sources of job creation.

More than $7.8 billion in foreign direct investment will come from FY26 recruitment and expansion efforts.

“Numbers matter, but people make the difference. With the average investment per project continuing to rise, each new location and expansion represents a bigger commitment to Georgia and to the communities these companies call home,” GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson said.

“These investments create jobs, strengthen local tax bases, and give communities greater resources to build an even stronger future for their residents. Georgia’s more than 50 years of representation in global markets means we have built relationships and earned the trust that allows us to meet companies where they are today and be part of their plans for tomorrow. We are grateful to the companies that continue to make Georgia their home, and to Governor Kemp, the General Assembly, and our economic development partners across the state who work every day to turn investment into opportunity for Georgians.”

Automotive, life sciences and food processing manufacturing accounted for 27% of job creation, with manufacturing as a whole accounting for 67% of new jobs overall.

New job creation and investment in the medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing sector reached record levels compared with the previous 10 years.

Looking to the Future

Georgia remains the No. 1 state for business, a ranking it has maintained for an unprecedented 12 consecutive years, according to Area Development magazine.

Corporate locations focused on innovation and on launching or joining knowledge clusters, such as headquarters, software, technology and other support services, are projected to create more than 3,790 new jobs combined over the next several years.

Drawn by Georgia’s talent and innovation ecosystem, companies planned to invest more than $225 million to relocate or expand their corporate headquarters in Georgia during FY26.

“Georgia’s diverse industry base is one of our greatest competitive advantages, making us stronger today and better positioned for the future,” Deputy Commissioner of Global Commerce Misti Martin said. “Across industries and regions, companies are finding the talent, infrastructure, and resources they need to grow and compete in Georgia. These results also reflect the strength of our economic development partnerships and the work of local leaders across the state to support our companies, strengthen communities, and create opportunities for Georgians.”

The state continues to invest in future success through the Rural Site Development Initiative. Projects have received $28 million in state funding since the program’s launch in FY25.

Georgia’s current industrial development offerings include more than 70 shovel-ready certified sites and hundreds of additional available options throughout the state.

State officials said ensuring companies that play a vital role in Georgia cities and towns have the resources and partnerships needed to continue growing helps build stronger communities and create additional opportunities for residents.

Further details about state-announced economic development projects are available through the Georgia Department of Economic Development at georgia.org/newsroom.

About GDEcD

As the state’s sales and marketing engine, lead agency for economic development, exports, film and the arts, and official destination marketing organization, the Georgia Department of Economic Development drives strategic growth and prosperity.

Building on partnerships and leveraging Georgia’s diverse industry mix and global connectivity, GDEcD mobilizes available resources for business growth and innovation, creating opportunities for businesses of all sizes from the mountains to the coast.

About Global Commerce

The Georgia Department of Economic Development’s Global Commerce division partners with companies, communities and organizations statewide to attract new locations, encourage business expansions, support small businesses and empower community-led site preparation and readiness.

From FY22 through FY26, the division played an active role in welcoming an expected $125.6 billion in investment and 164,900 new jobs to the state.