//Moody Air Force Base to Host Retiree Appreciation Day

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LOWNDES CO. – Moody AFB will host Retiree Appreciation Day Sept. 12 with benefits information, lunch, bingo and prizes.

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MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, Ga. – Moody Air Force Base is scheduled to host a Retiree Appreciation Day on Saturday, Sept. 12, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. to honor the service, dedication and sacrifices of military retirees.

Retirees from all branches of the armed forces, along with their spouses and guests, are invited to attend.

Following a mission briefing from the 23d Wing commander, attendees will have access to a variety of services and briefings tailored specifically to the retiree community.

Medical and veterans benefits resources will include Tricare, the 23d Medical Group and Veterans Affairs.

Base services and quality-of-life resources will include the Army & Air Force Exchange Service, Defense Commissary Agency, Base Legal, Finance, Chaplain Corps, Education Center, Base Library and Quiet Pines Golf Course.

Veterans organizations including Veterans of Foreign Wars and the American Legion are also scheduled to participate.

“Our military retirees are a foundational part of our defense family,” said Darren Hill, chief of the Force Development Flight. “Retiree Appreciation Day is our opportunity to thank them for their service, reconnect them with the active-duty mission, and ensure they have seamless access to the benefits and resources available at Moody Air Force Base.”

A complimentary lunch will be provided for registered attendees.

Following lunch, guests may participate in bingo beginning at 11:45 a.m., with more than $2,000 in prizes available, including AAFES and DeCA gift cards, a tabletop grill and an air fryer.

The event will be held at Building 400, Captain Weber Room, 5091 Gardner St., Moody Air Force Base.

Attendees are requested to RSVP through the Retiree Appreciation Day registration page.

For more information, contact Darren Hill, chief of the Force Development Flight, at 229-257-1625.

Moody Air Force Base is home to the 23d Wing, known as the “Flying Tigers,” and the 93d Air Ground Operations Wing. The wings provide combat capability through deployable aircraft and personnel supporting close air support, global precision attack, personnel recovery and agile combat support missions.