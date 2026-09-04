//Lowndes Elementary Students Receive Free Admission for Vikings Game

Share with friends

LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes Athletics will celebrate Elementary Night Friday, offering free visitor-side admission to elementary students with a school-issued pass.

Release:

LOWNDES CO. — Lowndes Athletics, Athletic Director Josh Akers and Head Coach Adam Carter are recognizing the important role local elementary schools play in the success of Lowndes Athletics and the development of future Vikings.

Athletic officials said the foundation for a successful program begins long before students reach the high school level, with elementary teachers, staff, administrators and families playing a vital role in encouraging and supporting students.

This Friday night, September 4, Lowndes Athletics will recognize and celebrate all seven Lowndes County elementary schools, along with their students, teachers, staff and administrators.

As part of Elementary Night, students attending one of the seven Lowndes County elementary schools will be admitted free of charge to the visitor side of the stadium when accompanied by a parent or guardian.

Carter has delivered passes to each elementary school, and the schools will send the passes home with students.

Students must bring their pass with them to the game. The pass is valid for admission only on the visitor side of the stadium, with seating available in Sections O and P.

Lowndes Athletics is encouraging elementary students, their families, teachers, staff and administrators to attend Friday night as the program celebrates the role they play in building the future of the Lowndes Vikings.