//Lowndes County Schools Departments Excel Across the State

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LOWNDES CO. – Lowndes County Schools is celebrating statewide success in Special Education parent satisfaction and financial efficiency.

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VALDOSTA, GA – Lowndes County Schools recently celebrated statewide success in both its Special Education and Finance departments, with accomplishments from each recognized by Superintendent Sandra Wilcher during an August Lowndes County Board of Education meeting.

The district’s Special Education Department, led by Director of Special Education Dr. Ivy Smith, received strong marks in this year’s parent satisfaction results. A total of 93.6% of Lowndes County Schools parents reported being satisfied with the Special Education services their child receives. The district earned a score of 53.6 out of 60, exceeding the Georgia state average.

District leaders credited the results to the dedication of Special Education teachers and support staff, as well as the continued trust and partnership of families.

The district’s Finance Department, led by Chief Financial Officer Julie Wiley, was also recognized for earning a 4.5 Financial Efficiency Star Rating. Lowndes County Schools was one of only 14 of Georgia’s 180 school districts to receive a 4.5-star rating.

The rating highlights the district’s strong financial stewardship, including its ability to maintain relatively low per-pupil expenditures while continuing to achieve strong student outcomes.

Wilcher and members of the Board congratulated both departments, recognizing the employees whose work behind the scenes supports students, families, staff, and schools throughout Lowndes County.