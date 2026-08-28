//VHS Student Arrested on Kidnapping, Assault Charges

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VALDOSTA – A 17-year-old was taken into custody at Valdosta High School on warrants for aggravated assault, kidnapping and false imprisonment.

Release:

We were provided information from the Valdosta City Schools that a video was circulating of our officers making an arrest at Valdosta High School. We want to confirm what Valdosta City Schools said in their statement. The student was arrested for an off-campus incident, and there was no threat to any students or staff at the school. We appreciate the assistance from the school administrators, to assist us in making an arrest without incident.

Here are the details leading up to the arrest:

On August 26, 2026, at 8:30 am., a citizen called 911 to report that her 17-year-old daughter had been assaulted by her boyfriend, later identified as Christen Tremayne Turner, 17.

Valdosta Police Officers arrived and spoke with the victim. Through their investigation, officers determined that Turner had physically assaulted the victim and had allegedly pulled her against her will into a wooded area where he continued to assault her.

Officers attempted to locate Turner at the residence that was provided to them. When they contacted one of Turner’s family members, officers were advised that he did not live there. No one could provide a current address where officers could locate Turner.

On August 27, 2026, officers obtained arrest warrants for Turner for:

Aggravated assault by strangulation-felony;

Kidnapping-felony; and

False imprisonment.

After obtaining these felony arrest warrants, officers had information that Turner was a student at Valdosta High School.

Officers contacted Valdosta City School Officials, who removed Turner from his class. Officers took Turner into custody without incident.

Turner was transported to Lowndes County Jail on the active arrest warrants.