//GBI Investigates Officer-Involved Shooting in Hinesville

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HINESVILLE – The GBI is investigating an officer-involved shooting that left a 31-year-old Hinesville man critically injured.

Release:

Hinesville, Liberty County, GA (August 29, 2026) – At the request of the Hinesville Police Department, GBI agents are investigating an officer involved shooting in Hinesville, GA. Cashane Cadeem Calder, age 31, of Hinesville, GA, was shot and injured in the incident. No officers were injured.

Preliminary information indicates that two Hinesville Police Department officers were working off duty at Frozen Paradise Bar and Grill, located at 818 EG Miles Parkway in Hinesville, GA, during the early morning hours of August 29, 2026. At about 1:50 a.m., a fight broke out amongst a group of people inside the bar, who then made their way outside. The off-duty officers were positioned outside the restaurant, and a customer notified one of the officers that there was a fight. As one of officers made their way toward the building, a man, later identified as Calder, fired a handgun multiple times in the crowd. One of the officers then shot at Calder, hitting him several times.

Calder was taken to the hospital where he is in stable but critical condition.

This investigation is active and ongoing. If you have information about the incident, contact the Hinesville Police Department at 912-368-8211 or the Statesboro Regional Office at 912-871-1121. Anonymous tips may also be submitted by calling 1-800-597-TIPS (8477), online through the GBI Tip Line, or by downloading the See Something, Send Something mobile app.

Once completed, the investigation will be given to the Atlantic Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for review.