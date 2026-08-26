//Stan Wise Returning to Georgia Public Service Commission

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian Kemp will appoint former commissioner Stan Wise to the District 5 seat of the Georgia Public Service Commission.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced he will appoint Stan Wise to the District 5 seat of the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC), following the resignation of Commissioner Tricia Pridemore, effective September 4. Wise previously served on the Commission for 24 years, from 1995 to 2018, and Chaired the regulatory body multiple times. Pridemore succeeded him as the District 5 representative.

“Marty and I are grateful for Tricia’s service on the Public Service Commission over the last eight years,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “During her tenure, Georgia has expanded its means of energy production and reinforced our grid while protecting the pockets of hardworking Georgians, and we are thankful for her contributions.”

Wise will serve out the remainder of Pridemore’s term on the Georgia Public Service Commission, which expires on December 31 of this year. Upon being sworn in, he will step down from the Pendleton Group, where he is currently an associate.

“We are also grateful for Stan’s willingness to return to the PSC, bringing decades of direct experience and wisdom with him,” continued the governor. “Thanks in part to his fortitude and far-reaching vision, Georgia has an incredible economic asset in the form of the first nuclear reactors built in the United States in over 30 years. That kind of courage and foresight is what is needed to keep our state the best place for opportunity.”

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Stan Wise is an associate with the Pendleton Group, an Atlanta-based economic development consulting firm. He previously served as a Commissioner on the Georgia Public Service Commission (PSC) from 1995 to 2018, having been elected statewide four consecutive times. He also served as chairman numerous times throughout his tenure on the Commission. U.S. Energy Secretary Ernest Moniz appointed him to the National Petroleum Council in 2016, and in 2003, his regulatory peers elected him President of the National Association of Regulatory Utility Commissioners.

Before being elected to the PSC, Wise served on the Cobb County Commission, the Cobb County Planning Commission, and the Board of Zoning Appeals. In addition to many other local, state, and federal boards, he was a member of the ten-county Atlanta Regional Commission from 1992 to 1994.

Wise owned and operated an insurance business in Cobb County for twenty years and served in the U.S. Air Force Reserve for six years. He earned a B.S. in Business Management from Charleston Southern University. Wise and his wife, Denise, have two married children and four grandchildren. They have been active members of Holy Trinity Lutheran Church for over four decades.