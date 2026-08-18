//Cirkla to Invest $5 Million in New Georgia Facility

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ATLANTA – Cirkla will invest more than $5 million to establish a new food packaging manufacturing facility in Gainesville.

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ATLANTA – Governor Brian P. Kemp today announced that Cirkla will invest more than $5 million to establish a new food packaging manufacturing facility in Gainesville, Georgia. The project is expected to create approximately 140 new jobs in Hall County over the next three years.

“Cirkla’s choice to build their packaging solutions facility in the heart of one of Georgia’s strongest export hubs is a testament to our state’s logistics capabilities and assets,” said Governor Brian P. Kemp. “Investments in infrastructure by the Georgia Ports Authority, including the brand-new Gainesville Inland Port, are helping deliver products to markets all over the world, and we look forward to Cirkla’s success as a result.”

Cirkla, a global leader in developing and manufacturing molded fiber solutions, helps brands meet their packaging sustainability goals through expertise spanning material science, product design and development, mold design, laminations, and coatings.

“Our manufacturing in India runs at scale and has validated this technology in real production environments across some of the most demanding protein categories,” said Vaibhav Goel, CEO of Cirkla. “As U.S. demand has grown, so has the case for a domestic footprint – this facility brings that same capability closer to our customers, built for the national rollouts ahead.”

The new Cirkla manufacturing facility will be located at the Gainesville 85 Business Center in Hall County. This state-of-the-art facility will support Cirkla’s full portfolio of molded fiber products, including MAP and overwrap trays. It will feature patent-pending technology, precision automation, in-house quality labs, and expanded finishing capabilities.

“We are honored that Cirkla has selected Gainesville as the home of its North American manufacturing headquarters,” said Gainesville Mayor Zack Thompson. “This investment reflects the strength of our community, workforce, and business environment, as well as the success of the City’s partnership with Logistics Property Company in developing advanced manufacturing spaces in the Gainesville 85 Business Park. We look forward to supporting Cirkla’s growth as they expand their global footprint from Gainesville-Hall County and Georgia.”

“Cirkla’s decision to locate in Gainesville-Hall County reinforces the competitive advantages of our region’s food processing, equipment manufacturing, and packaging supply chain,” said Tim Evans, President & CEO of the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce. “As the Poultry Capital of the World and home to one of America’s strongest concentrations of food manufacturers, our ecosystem provides the customers, workforce, and industry partnerships that innovative companies like Cirkla need to succeed. We are proud to welcome Cirkla to our thriving business community.”

Regional Project Manager Brandon Lounsbury represented the Georgia Department of Economic Development on this competitive project in partnership with the Greater Hall Chamber of Commerce and Georgia Quick Start.

“Gainesville and Hall County have done an incredible job of building a business community that supports multiple complementary industries, allowing them to create more job opportunities for Georgians while also benefiting existing industries,” said GDEcD Commissioner Pat Wilson. “Georgia’s farmers provide fresh ingredients to hundreds of food processing companies across the state, and Cirkla’s innovative packaging solutions, as well as the connectivity Georgia offers, will support those companies in getting products to market across the country.”

About Cirkla

Cirkla helps responsible brands meet their sustainable packaging goals. Made from plant fibers such as sugarcane bagasse (an agricultural byproduct), bamboo, and wood pulp, its molded fiber products are circular, high-performance, and commercially viable alternatives to traditional rigid plastics. The company has built a variety of industry-first solutions such as Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) for meat, ready meal packaging, dairy tubs, compostable coffee capsules, scoops, etc. With deep expertise in molded fiber innovation and a large manufacturing base, Cirkla works with brands throughout their journey – from product development to large-scale commercial delivery. Learn more at gocirkla.com.