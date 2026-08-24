//Attorney Jody Peterman Supports Brooks County Food Pantry Initiative

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QUITMAN, GA – Attorney Jody Peterman is supporting a monthly food pantry serving families throughout Brooks County.

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QUITMAN, GA — Attorney Jody Peterman is joining Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc. in its ongoing mission to combat food insecurity and provide hope to families throughout Brooks County by supporting the organization’s Monthly Food Pantry and Community Outreach Initiative.

Brooks County continues to face significant economic challenges, with many families struggling to meet basic needs due to financial hardship, rising living costs, limited employment opportunities, and barriers to accessing essential resources. For many residents, food insecurity is not an occasional challenge but a daily reality.

Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc. works to bridge that gap by providing nutritious food, clothing, community resources, and supportive services that help individuals and families move toward stability and self-sufficiency. Through its monthly food pantry, the organization serves children, seniors, veterans, individuals with disabilities, and families experiencing financial hardship.

Attorney Jody Peterman recognizes that addressing hunger requires a united community effort and believes partnerships between local organizations, businesses, and community leaders are essential to creating meaningful change.

“When families have access to nutritious food and supportive resources, they have a stronger foundation to overcome life’s challenges,” said Attorney Jody Peterman. “No child, senior, or family should have to wonder where their next meal is coming from. I am honored to support Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc. and the incredible work they are doing to restore hope, strengthen families, and uplift our community.”

The monthly food pantry serves as more than a distribution site—it is a place where individuals receive encouragement, referrals to additional services, and connections to community resources that promote long-term stability.

“Community partnerships make our mission possible,” said representatives of Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc. “Attorney Jody Peterman’s support demonstrates what can happen when compassionate leaders invest in the well-being of their neighbors. Together, we are creating opportunities for families to thrive and ensuring that no one feels forgotten.”

As the need for food assistance continues to grow across Brooks County, Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc. encourages residents, businesses, churches, civic organizations, and volunteers to become part of the solution through donations, volunteer service, and community partnerships.

Together, we can reduce hunger, strengthen families, and build a healthier, more resilient Brooks County—one family at a time.

About Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc.

Empowerment & Improvement CRC, Inc. is a nonprofit organization dedicated to strengthening families and transforming communities through food assistance, clothing resources, educational programs, wellness initiatives, family support services, and community partnerships. The organization is committed to empowering individuals with the tools, resources, and encouragement needed to achieve long-term stability and success.