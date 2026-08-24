//IRS Criminal Investigation Hiring New Special Agents

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ATLANTA – IRS Criminal Investigation is hiring new special agents to help combat tax fraud, money laundering and other sophisticated financial crimes.

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ATLANTA – IRS Criminal Investigation (IRS-CI), the law enforcement arm of the Internal Revenue Service, announced Monday, plans to hire new special agents to address a growing demand for skilled investigators capable of combating increasingly sophisticated financial crimes.

The job announcement is posted to USAJOBS and remains open until Aug. 27.

“IRS Criminal Investigation special agents are building rewarding and challenging careers that make a real difference for taxpayers and the nation,” said Special Agent in Charge Demetrius Hardeman, IRS-CI Atlanta Field Office. “Agents work every day to protect the integrity of the tax system and ensure fairness for all. Those who are committed to public service and ready to tackle complex financial investigations are encouraged to apply and join this mission-driven agency.”

As tax fraud, money laundering, and other financial offenses evolve, additional special agents are needed to ensure timely and effective enforcement of federal tax and related laws. This recruitment effort supports the agency’s mission to protect the nation’s financial integrity and uphold public trust in the tax system. IRS-CI is the only federal law enforcement agency with investigative jurisdiction over criminal violations of the Internal Revenue Code.

All external applicants for IRS-CI special agent positions must now complete a pre-employment assessment as part of the application process. To help candidates prepare, the Office of Personnel Management (OPM) provides pre-assessment information and practice assessments at the Applicant Resource Center. For more details and resources, visit OPM Applicant Resource Center.

Special agents with IRS-CI enjoy a comprehensive benefits package designed to support their professional growth, well-being, and financial security. Benefits include competitive federal salary and locality pay, robust health and life insurance options, retirement and pension plans, paid annual and sick leave, and access to the Thrift Savings Plan. Special agents also receive specialized training, opportunities for career advancement, and the chance to work on high-impact investigations that protect the nation’s financial infrastructure.

For details on qualifications and applying to IRS-CI special agent positions, visit USAJOBS. The site features resume tips, education and experience requirements, assessments, and necessary documents for federal employment.

IRS-CI is currently the sixth largest federal law enforcement agency, with 2,189 special agents working in 16 U.S. field offices and 13 overseas attaché posts.