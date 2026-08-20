//VLCDA Launches New Website to Support Economic Growth

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VALDOSTA – VLCDA launches a new website featuring real-time economic data, available properties and workforce resources.

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VALDOSTA, Ga. — Valdosta-Lowndes County Development Authority (VLCDA) has launched a new data-driven website designed to showcase the region’s economic strength and position Valdosta and Lowndes County for continued growth. The enhanced site provides critical information for site selectors, corporate executives, and economic development partners while offering new resources to support existing industries and connect job seekers with local employment opportunities.

Designed in partnership with Insyteful, a technology, marketing, and data company specializing in digital solutions for economic development organizations nationwide, the new website brings together available workforce, demographic, and industry data in an accessible, interactive platform.

Among the website’s new features is an expanded interactive demographic dashboard that draws from more than 20,000 live data points from trusted sources, including the U.S. Census Bureau, Bureau of Labor Statistics and National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration. Data automatically refreshes, giving site selectors, businesses and other users convenient access to current demographic, workforce and economic information about Valdosta-Lowndes County and the region.

“Access to accurate, real-time data is critical throughout the site selection process,” said Niki Ogletree, VLCDA President and CEO. “Our new website gives site selectors and industry leaders the information and data they need to evaluate Valdosta and Lowndes County as a location for investment and growth, while also providing valuable tools to support our existing industries, strengthen our workforce pipeline, and connect local talent with career opportunities.”

VLCDA’s redesigned property section offers standard and satellite interactive maps with detailed infrastructure information, including access to electricity, water, wastewater and telecommunications services. The maps provide critical site information in one easily accessible location, allowing prospective industries to quickly assess availability for new investment and expansion opportunities.

Two additional economic development tools — Target Sectors and the CommunityWorks Job Board — further expand the website’s value for prospective companies, existing industries and the local workforce. Target Sectors offers in-depth information on key industries, including workforce availability, wages, business concentrations and growth trends. This data gives site selectors a broader picture of the region’s competitive advantages while helping existing industries better understand the local business environment and opportunities for continued growth.

Ogletree said the CommunityWorks Job Board strengthens the region’s workforce pipeline. “It creates a centralized hub where local employers can promote job openings, internships and training opportunities.”

She added that the job board allows job seekers to search for openings by skill, location, employment type, wages and other criteria.



“We’re excited about the impact the CommunityWorks Job Board will provide to our existing industries and future businesses,” said Ogletree. “It is a free service for local industries to connect with job seekers. It also advances the development authority’s efforts to attract and retain businesses in our community.”

VLCDA’s new website reflects a broader strategy to make economic development information easier to access while providing the data and tools companies need to make informed investment decisions. From evaluating available sites and workforce characteristics to exploring target industries and employment opportunities, the platform provides a comprehensive resource for doing business in Valdosta-Lowndes County.

https://buildlowndes.com/valdosta-lowndes-development-authority-launches-new-website-to-support-economic-growth/